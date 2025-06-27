StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Claude Code Cheatsheet

A comprehensive, interactive cheatsheet for the Claude Code CLI. Instantly access the latest commands, options, and unique thinking keywords to supercharge your development workflow.
Overview

Claude Code Cheatsheet for Raycast

Raycast Extension License: MIT

A comprehensive, interactive cheatsheet for the Claude Code CLI. Instantly access the latest commands, options, and unique thinking keywords to supercharge your development workflow.

Features

  • Instant Search: Quickly find any Claude Code command, option, or keyword.
  • Copy to Clipboard: Copy commands and flags with a single action.
  • Always Up-to-Date: Provides the latest information to keep your workflow efficient.

Commands

  • Claude Code Cheatsheet: The main command to browse and search through all available items.

Deprecated Commands & Flags

The following commands and flags are no longer recommended and may be removed in future versions. Please migrate to their suggested alternatives.

DeprecatedRecommended AlternativeNotes
claude configUse the settings.json configuration fileManage local & global settings via the configuration file
--mcp-debug--debugThe MCP-specific debug flag has been consolidated into the general --debug flag

License

MIT License

