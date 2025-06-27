Claude Code Cheatsheet for Raycast

A comprehensive, interactive cheatsheet for the Claude Code CLI. Instantly access the latest commands, options, and unique thinking keywords to supercharge your development workflow.

Features

Instant Search: Quickly find any Claude Code command, option, or keyword.

Copy to Clipboard: Copy commands and flags with a single action.

Always Up-to-Date: Provides the latest information to keep your workflow efficient.

Commands

Claude Code Cheatsheet: The main command to browse and search through all available items.

Deprecated Commands & Flags

The following commands and flags are no longer recommended and may be removed in future versions. Please migrate to their suggested alternatives.

Deprecated Recommended Alternative Notes claude config Use the settings.json configuration file Manage local & global settings via the configuration file --mcp-debug --debug The MCP-specific debug flag has been consolidated into the general --debug flag

