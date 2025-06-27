A comprehensive, interactive cheatsheet for the Claude Code CLI. Instantly access the latest commands, options, and unique thinking keywords to supercharge your development workflow.
The following commands and flags are no longer recommended and may be removed in future versions. Please migrate to their suggested alternatives.
|Deprecated
|Recommended Alternative
|Notes
claude config
|Use the
settings.json configuration file
|Manage local & global settings via the configuration file
--mcp-debug
--debug
|The MCP-specific debug flag has been consolidated into the general
--debug flag
MIT License