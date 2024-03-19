StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Oklch Color Converter

Convert colors between formats with wide gamut support
Gleb Stroganov
Overview

OKLCH Color Converter

Convert colors between formats with wide gamut support.

Features

  • Convert between color formats:
    • RGB (rgb, hex, hex/rgba, hsl)
    • Wide gamut (p3, oklch, oklab)
    • Linear RGB (vec, lrgb)
    • Figma P3
  • Handle out-of-gamut colors
  • Support wide gamut P3 colors
  • Match reference values

Reference Calculations

See reference-calculations.md for test cases and expected outputs.

Categories
Design Tools
