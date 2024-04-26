StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Toothpick logo

Toothpick

Manage Bluetooth connections in Raycast.

AvatarVlad Cuciureanu
Sonos logo

Sonos

Control your Sonos system

AvatarAnton Niklasson
Dash logo

Dash

Interface with the Dash application, allowing users to quickly search through documentation sets.

AvatarRemon Oldenbeuving
ChatGPT iconChatGPT

Interact with OpenAI's ChatGPT directly from your command bar

AvatarAbiel Zulio M5 Commands90,580
Kill Process iconKill Process

Lists all running processes, ordered by CPU or memory usage and allows killing one

AvatarRoland Leth74,110
Google Translate iconGoogle Translate

Simple translation using Google Translate

AvatarSlavik Nychkalo3 Commands103,450
Brew iconBrew

Search and install Homebrew formulae

AvatarJohn Buckley5 Commands83,129
Visual Studio Code iconVisual Studio Code

Control Visual Studio Code directly from Raycast - Search and open recent projects, handle extensions and commands.

AvatarThomas Paul Mann6 Commands42,941
Color Picker iconColor Picker

Pick and organize colors, everywhere on your Mac

AvatarThomas Paul Mann3 Commands45,851
Arc iconArc

Search and quickly navigate Arc's history and open tabs.

AvatarThe Browser Company14 Commands48,740
Spotify Player iconSpotify Player

Spotify's most common features, now at your fingertips. Search for music and podcasts, browse your library, and control the playback. Glance at what's currently playing directly from the menu bar.

AvatarArtem Konovalov27 Commands76,221
GitHub iconGitHub

Work with issues, pull requests, manage workflows, search repositories and stay on top of notifications

AvatarRaycast16 Commands46,821
Notion iconNotion

The fastest way to search, create and update Notion pages.

AvatarNotion4 Commands56,777
