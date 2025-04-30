Granola

Create, manage, and review notes in Granola. Use the @granola AI extension to ask questions about your notes, or trigger other AI tasks, for example:

create a list of tasks for me in @todoist based on my last meeting in @granola

Getting started

So long as you have Granola installed and running, and you are logged in, you can use this extension right away.

If you run into any issues, please verify the following:

You must have Granola app installed and running

You must be logged into the Granola app

Raycast must have access to your ~/Library/Application Support/Granola folder

Granola Commands

New Note command - which starts a new note and recording immediately in Granola

command - which starts a new note and recording immediately in Granola Search Notes command - which allows you to view your notes in a list, view their details, copy their links, or copy their contents as HTML or Markdown

command - which allows you to view your notes in a list, view their details, copy their links, or copy their contents as HTML or Markdown AI Notes AI command - which allows you to use Raycast AI on top of Granola and other AI extensions

Developer Notes / Privacy

How does this extension work? This extension reads local data from your ~/Library/Application Support/Granola folder. It also grabs your Granola API access_token from the same folder. When pulling AI notes, this extension uses that token to make API calls to the private Granola API on your behalf; same as if you were opening the note directly in the Granola app. This access_token changes every 24 hours or so (at least from my initial testing) so pulling it dynamically this way will keep the extension working. If not, you may need to launch Granola and re-sign in if your session has expired.

What data does this extension collect? This extension does not collect any data. It only reads data from your local Granola app data, or directly from the Granola API, the same way the Granola app does behind the scenes.

Support

This plugin is an independent project and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected to Granola Inc. All trademarks and copyrights related to Granola and Granola AI are the property of their respective owners.