T3 Chat Raycast Extension

Create T3 chats directly from Raycast!

ℹ️ Now in review for the store! Follow the status here.

Included Commands

Ask T3 Chat : Create a new chat on T3 Chat with the given query

Setup

Which model you would like to use can be configured in the model settings. Note that non gpt-4o-mini and Gemini 2.0 Flash models will require a pro subscription.

Optional: you can set the extension as a fallback command for even easier use!