Tuple for Raycast

Drive your Tuple pair programming sessions from Raycast. This extension wraps the local tuple command-line tool.

Requirements

The Tuple desktop app must be installed and running. The extension talks to the running app through the tuple CLI.

must be installed and running. The extension talks to the running app through the CLI. The tuple CLI must be installed (it ships with the Tuple app, under Settings → Integrations). The extension expects it at /usr/local/bin/tuple by default; if yours lives elsewhere, set the Tuple CLI Path preference.

must be installed (it ships with the Tuple app, under Settings → Integrations). The extension expects it at by default; if yours lives elsewhere, set the preference. Transcript features (Search Calls, Summarize with AI, and the AI tools) require Transcription to be enabled in Tuple (Settings → Transcription). When transcription is not yet set up, the extension links you straight to that settings pane.

Commands

Search Contacts — Browse your contacts with online status, favorites, and recents. Start a call, toggle a favorite, or copy an email.

— Browse your contacts with online status, favorites, and recents. Start a call, toggle a favorite, or copy an email. Active Call — A menu-bar command showing your current call. Mute/unmute, start or stop transcription, add a person, copy an AI context prompt, or hang up — without leaving the menu bar.

— A menu-bar command showing your current call. Mute/unmute, start or stop transcription, add a person, copy an AI context prompt, or hang up — without leaving the menu bar. Toggle Mute — Mute or unmute your microphone in the active call. Bind it to a global hotkey for hands-free control.

— Mute or unmute your microphone in the active call. Bind it to a global hotkey for hands-free control. End Call — Hang up the active call. Also hotkey-friendly.

— Hang up the active call. Also hotkey-friendly. Search Calls — Browse recent calls and full-text-search what was said. From any call you can read the transcript, Summarize with AI , Generate Title & Summary… (drafted from the transcript, editable before it’s saved), copy an AI context prompt, export it, or delete it.

— Browse recent calls and full-text-search what was said. From any call you can read the transcript, , (drafted from the transcript, editable before it’s saved), copy an AI context prompt, export it, or delete it. Search Rooms — Browse your personal and team rooms, see who’s currently in each, and join one, copy its link, or open it in the browser.

— Browse your personal and team rooms, see who’s currently in each, and join one, copy its link, or open it in the browser. Join Personal Room — Jump straight into your personal room.

— Jump straight into your personal room. Generate Title & Summary — Draft a title and summary for your most recent call with AI and save them immediately, with no review step (the in-call Generate Title & Summary… action is the reviewable version). Bind it to a hotkey, or trigger it from a deeplink (pass a callId in the launch context to target a specific call). Requires Raycast Pro.

Raycast AI

Ask Raycast AI about your calls in AI Chat (type @Tuple ) or the "Ask Tuple" root-search item — for example, "when did I last talk with Sage?" or "action items from my recent calls". The AI uses these read-only tools to answer:

List Recent Calls, Search Transcripts, Read Transcript, List Contacts, Get Active Call, List Rooms

"Summarize with AI" (on any call) and the AI tools use Raycast's built-in AI and require Raycast Pro. Your transcripts stay within Raycast AI — nothing leaves your machine beyond Raycast's own service. Without Pro, use Copy AI Context (on any recorded call, or the active call from the menu bar) to bring a call into any assistant you like.

Preferences