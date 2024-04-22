Tuple for Raycast
Drive your Tuple pair programming sessions from Raycast. This
extension wraps the local
tuple command-line tool.
Requirements
- The Tuple desktop app must be installed and running. The extension talks to the
running app through the
tuple CLI.
- The
tuple CLI must be installed (it ships with the Tuple app, under Settings →
Integrations). The extension expects it at
/usr/local/bin/tuple by default; if yours
lives elsewhere, set the Tuple CLI Path preference.
- Transcript features (Search Calls, Summarize with AI, and the AI tools) require
Transcription to be enabled in Tuple (Settings → Transcription). When transcription is
not yet set up, the extension links you straight to that settings pane.
Commands
- Search Contacts — Browse your contacts with online status, favorites, and recents.
Start a call, toggle a favorite, or copy an email.
- Active Call — A menu-bar command showing your current call. Mute/unmute, start or stop
transcription, add a person, copy an AI context prompt, or hang up — without leaving the menu bar.
- Toggle Mute — Mute or unmute your microphone in the active call. Bind it to a global
hotkey for hands-free control.
- End Call — Hang up the active call. Also hotkey-friendly.
- Search Calls — Browse recent calls and full-text-search what was said. From any call
you can read the transcript, Summarize with AI, Generate Title & Summary…
(drafted from the transcript, editable before it’s saved), copy an AI context prompt, export
it, or delete it.
- Search Rooms — Browse your personal and team rooms, see who’s currently in each, and
join one, copy its link, or open it in the browser.
- Join Personal Room — Jump straight into your personal room.
- Generate Title & Summary — Draft a title and summary for your most recent call with AI and save
them immediately, with no review step (the in-call Generate Title & Summary… action is the
reviewable version). Bind it to a hotkey, or trigger it from a deeplink (pass a
callId in the launch
context to target a specific call). Requires Raycast Pro.
Raycast AI
Ask Raycast AI about your calls in AI Chat (type
@Tuple) or the "Ask Tuple" root-search
item — for example, "when did I last talk with Sage?" or "action items from my recent calls".
The AI uses these read-only tools to answer:
- List Recent Calls, Search Transcripts, Read Transcript, List Contacts, Get Active Call, List Rooms
"Summarize with AI" (on any call) and the AI tools use Raycast's built-in AI and require
Raycast Pro. Your transcripts stay within Raycast AI — nothing leaves your machine
beyond Raycast's own service. Without Pro, use Copy AI Context (on any recorded call, or the
active call from the menu bar) to bring a call into any assistant you like.
Preferences
- Tuple CLI Path — Path to the
tuple executable. Leave blank to auto-detect
(
/opt/homebrew/bin then
/usr/local/bin); set it only if you installed the CLI elsewhere.
- Transcript Export Folder — Where exported transcripts are saved. Defaults to your Downloads folder.