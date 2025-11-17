StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Port from Project Name

A tool that can generate a unique 4 digit port for a given project name
Overview

Port From Project Name

A Raycast extension that generates unique 4-digit ports for your development projects based on the project name.

Features

  • Deterministic Port Generation: Same project name always generates the same port
  • Port History: Keeps track of all generated ports with timestamps
  • Quick Access: Generate ports directly from Raycast with a simple command
  • History Management: View, search, and manage your port history

Installation

  1. Install the extension from the Raycast Store
  2. No additional setup or configuration required

Usage

Generate Port

Use the "Generate port" command in Raycast:

  1. Open Raycast
  2. Type "Generate port"
  3. Enter your project name as an argument
  4. The extension will generate and display a unique port for that project

Example:

Generate port my-react-app

This will generate a consistent port number for the "my-react-app" project.

View Port History

Use the "Port History" command to:

  • View all previously generated ports
  • See when each port was first created and last updated
  • Search through your port history
  • Copy port numbers to clipboard
  • Delete individual entries or clear all history

How It Works

The extension uses a deterministic algorithm to generate ports:

  1. Creates an MD5 hash of the project name
  2. Converts the first 8 characters of the hash to an integer
  3. Maps the result to a port number in the range 1000-9999
  4. Stores the mapping in local history for future reference

Port Range: 1000-9999 (4-digit ports commonly used for development)

Important Notes

  • Deterministic: The same project name always generates the same port
  • Collision possibility: Different project names may occasionally generate the same port. With 9,000 possible ports (1000-9999), collisions are rare but possible in practice (~42% collision probability with 100 projects).

Privacy

  • All data is stored locally on your device
  • No information is sent to external servers
  • Project names and generated ports are only used locally

Development

This extension is built with:

  • TypeScript
  • Raycast API
  • React hooks for state management
  • Local storage for history persistence

License

MIT License - feel free to use and modify as needed.

Support

If you encounter any issues or have feature requests, please check the extension's page in Raycast for updates and support options.

