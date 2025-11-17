Port From Project Name

A Raycast extension that generates unique 4-digit ports for your development projects based on the project name.

Features

Deterministic Port Generation : Same project name always generates the same port

: Same project name always generates the same port Port History : Keeps track of all generated ports with timestamps

: Keeps track of all generated ports with timestamps Quick Access : Generate ports directly from Raycast with a simple command

: Generate ports directly from Raycast with a simple command History Management: View, search, and manage your port history

Installation

Install the extension from the Raycast Store No additional setup or configuration required

Usage

Generate Port

Use the "Generate port" command in Raycast:

Open Raycast Type "Generate port" Enter your project name as an argument The extension will generate and display a unique port for that project

Example:

Generate port my-react-app

This will generate a consistent port number for the "my-react-app" project.

View Port History

Use the "Port History" command to:

View all previously generated ports

See when each port was first created and last updated

Search through your port history

Copy port numbers to clipboard

Delete individual entries or clear all history

How It Works

The extension uses a deterministic algorithm to generate ports:

Creates an MD5 hash of the project name Converts the first 8 characters of the hash to an integer Maps the result to a port number in the range 1000-9999 Stores the mapping in local history for future reference

Port Range: 1000-9999 (4-digit ports commonly used for development)

Important Notes

Deterministic : The same project name always generates the same port

: The same project name always generates the same port Collision possibility: Different project names may occasionally generate the same port. With 9,000 possible ports (1000-9999), collisions are rare but possible in practice (~42% collision probability with 100 projects).

Privacy

All data is stored locally on your device

No information is sent to external servers

Project names and generated ports are only used locally

Development

This extension is built with:

TypeScript

Raycast API

React hooks for state management

Local storage for history persistence

License

MIT License - feel free to use and modify as needed.

Support

If you encounter any issues or have feature requests, please check the extension's page in Raycast for updates and support options.