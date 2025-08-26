StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Luxafor Controller

Control your Luxafor LED device directly from Raycast
Overview

Luxafor Controller

Control your Luxafor LED device directly from Raycast with real-time status monitoring and quick color controls. Perfect for developers, streamers, or anyone who wants quick access to their Luxafor device controls.

Key Features

  • Basic Controls: Turn device on/off, set solid colors (red, green, blue, yellow, cyan, magenta, white)
  • Blink Effects: Make your device blink with any of the basic colors
  • Connection Testing: Test if your device is reachable and monitor health
  • Menubar Status: Real-time status indicator in your menubar showing current color and device status
  • Global State Management: Keeps menubar and main UI in sync with smart auto-refresh

Setup

Prerequisites

  • Raycast installed on macOS
  • Luxafor device (Flag, Orb, Bluetooth Pro, etc.)
  • Luxafor software running with Webhook mode enabled

Quick Setup

  1. Get your Luxafor User ID:

    • Open Luxafor software
    • Go to the "Webhook" tab
    • Copy your User ID

  2. Configure the extension:

    • Open Raycast preferences
    • Go to Extensions → Luxafor Controller
    • Enter your User ID
    • Choose your preferred API endpoint (US or UK)

  3. Enable menubar status (optional):

    • The "Luxafor Status" command will appear in your menubar
    • Shows current device color and status
    • Provides quick access to common actions

Commands

Control Luxafor

Main interface for controlling your device with full color options and patterns.

Luxafor Status (Menubar)

Shows real-time device status in your menubar:

  • Color indicator: Shows current device color with matching icon tint
  • Online/offline status: Real-time connection status
  • Quick actions: Turn off, set red/green/blue directly from menubar
  • Customise: Choose from a simple red/green toggle menu or a colorful menu
  • Auto-refresh: Updates every 30 seconds (won't overwrite recent user actions)

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need the Luxafor software running?

Yes. The extension uses the official Luxafor Webhook API, so the Luxafor app must be running with Webhook mode enabled.

My device isn't responding.

Check your User ID is correct (from Luxafor app → Webhook tab), ensure Luxafor software is running, and verify your device is connected and powered on. Try the "Test Connection" feature first.

The menubar isn't showing.

Make sure the "Luxafor Status" command is enabled in Raycast preferences. Restart Raycast if needed.

Can I control the device without the menubar?

Yes. The main "Control Luxafor" command provides full access to all features without needing the menubar integration.

How often does it update?

The menubar status updates every 30 seconds automatically, but won't interfere with recent user actions.

Troubleshooting

Device not responding?

  • Check your User ID is correct
  • Ensure Luxafor software is running
  • Verify your device is connected and powered on
  • Try the "Test Connection" feature

API errors?

  • Check your internet connection
  • Verify the API endpoint is correct
  • Ensure your User ID is valid

Still having issues?

  • Check the Luxafor software logs
  • Verify your device supports webhook API
  • Try restarting Luxafor software

Supported Devices

  • Luxafor Flag (Tested to work)
  • Luxafor Colorblind Flag
  • Luxafor Orb
  • Luxafor Bluetooth Pro
  • Luxafor Bluetooth
