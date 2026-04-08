Voice-to-Text for Windows

Record speech from your microphone, transcribe it with OpenAI Whisper, and clean it up with AI — built specifically for Windows.

Features

Real-time audio visualization — see your microphone waveform while recording

— see your microphone waveform while recording Multiple transcription models — choose between GPT-4o Transcribe (best quality, $0.006/min), GPT-4o Mini Transcribe (good quality, $0.003/min), or Whisper v2 (legacy, $0.006/min)

— choose between GPT-4o Transcribe (best quality, $0.006/min), GPT-4o Mini Transcribe (good quality, $0.003/min), or Whisper v2 (legacy, $0.006/min) 50+ languages — auto-detect or select from all Whisper-supported languages

— auto-detect or select from all Whisper-supported languages AI cleanup modes — General, Email, Slack/Chat, Notes, or your own custom prompt

— General, Email, Slack/Chat, Notes, or your own custom prompt Dictation history — browse, search, copy, and paste past transcriptions

— browse, search, copy, and paste past transcriptions Auto-copy to clipboard — results are copied automatically after transcription

Setup

Get an OpenAI API key here: https://platform.openai.com/api-keys Open extension preferences and paste your API key Optionally configure language, transcription model, and prompt mode

Commands

Dictate

Record speech and convert it to clean text. Press Enter to stop recording and begin transcription. The result is automatically copied to your clipboard.

Dictation History

Browse and search past dictations. Copy or paste previous results directly from the list.

Select Mode

Quickly switch between AI cleanup modes:

General — Fix grammar, punctuation, and filler words

— Fix grammar, punctuation, and filler words Email — Format as a professional email with subject line and sign-off

— Format as a professional email with subject line and sign-off Slack / Chat — Casual, concise messaging tone

— Casual, concise messaging tone Notes — Structured bullet points

— Structured bullet points Custom — Use your own prompt (configured in preferences)

Requirements