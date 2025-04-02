Finder File Actions

A Raycast extension that provides various actions for files selected in Finder.

Commands

Move to Folder

Quickly move or copy selected files in Finder to a destination folder of your choice. Alfred users will be familiar with this functionality.

Features

Move or copy one or more files selected in Finder to any folder

Fast and reliable folder search using macOS Spotlight ( mdfind )

) Smart sorting of search results based on relevance and recency

Pin frequently used folders for quick access

Recently used folders history

Folder navigation in case you don't know the exact folder name

Indication of the selected files

Visual feedback for successful/failed operations

Metadata display (last used date, modification date, file type)

Performance

Concurrent file operations (up to 3 streams at a time)

Streaming for large files with minimal memory usage

Progress tracking for both individual files and batches

Continues on errors (failing files don't stop the batch)

Smart folder history management

Usage

Select one or more files in Finder Trigger the "Move to Folder" or "Copy to Folder" command in Raycast Search for your destination folder or navigate through directories Press Enter to navigate to a folder, Cmd+Return to move/copy files

Keyboard Shortcuts

Enter : Navigate to the selected folder

: Navigate to the selected folder Cmd+Return : Move files to the selected folder

: Move files to the selected folder Cmd+Shift+Return : Copy files to the selected folder

: Copy files to the selected folder Cmd+Shift+D : Toggle details view

: Toggle details view Cmd+Shift+P : Pin/Unpin folder

: Pin/Unpin folder Cmd+Shift+R : Remove folder from recent history

Installation

[!IMPORTANT] this extension is not available yet in the Raycast store. You can see the ticket here, so if you want to see it in the store, you can upvote it or smth. in the meantime, you can install it manually.

Prerequisites

Raycast installed on your machine

Node.js 18+ or Bun runtime installed

Using npm

# Clone the repository git clone https://github.com/pa1ar/finder-file-actions cd finder-file-actions # Install dependencies npm install # Build the extension npm run build # Create a symlink in Raycast's extension directory npm run dev

Using Bun

# Clone the repository git clone https://github.com/pa1ar/finder-file-actions cd finder-file-actions # Install dependencies bun install # Build the extension bun run build # Create a symlink in Raycast's extension directory bun run dev

After running these commands, the extension will be available in Raycast. You can close the terminal, and the extension will remain functional. To access it, simply:

Open Raycast Search for "Move to Folder" or "Copy to Folder" Start using the extension.

Credits

This extension is based on the Folder Search extension originally created by GastroGeek. The folder searching functionality was adapted from the original extension, while adding new capabilities for file operations.