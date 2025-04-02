A Raycast extension that provides various actions for files selected in Finder.
Quickly move or copy selected files in Finder to a destination folder of your choice. Alfred users will be familiar with this functionality.
Enter: Navigate to the selected folder
Cmd+Return: Move files to the selected folder
Cmd+Shift+Return: Copy files to the selected folder
Cmd+Shift+D: Toggle details view
Cmd+Shift+P: Pin/Unpin folder
Cmd+Shift+R: Remove folder from recent history
[!IMPORTANT] this extension is not available yet in the Raycast store. You can see the ticket here, so if you want to see it in the store, you can upvote it or smth. in the meantime, you can install it manually.
# Clone the repository
git clone https://github.com/pa1ar/finder-file-actions
cd finder-file-actions
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Build the extension
npm run build
# Create a symlink in Raycast's extension directory
npm run dev
# Clone the repository
git clone https://github.com/pa1ar/finder-file-actions
cd finder-file-actions
# Install dependencies
bun install
# Build the extension
bun run build
# Create a symlink in Raycast's extension directory
bun run dev
After running these commands, the extension will be available in Raycast. You can close the terminal, and the extension will remain functional. To access it, simply:
This extension is based on the Folder Search extension originally created by GastroGeek. The folder searching functionality was adapted from the original extension, while adding new capabilities for file operations.