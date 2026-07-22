Look up English irregular verbs and their three forms — base, past simple and past participle — without leaving your keyboard. Fuzzy search works across every form, so you can type any one of them and instantly find the verb.
went,
gone or
go — they all surface
go.
burnt / burned), with a 🇺🇸 flag on the American form.
⌘1 /
⌘2 /
⌘3 /
⌘4.
Each verb can show a translation in one of 16 languages: French, Spanish, Italian, German, Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, Swedish, Polish, Russian, Greek, Turkish, Arabic, Hindi, Chinese (Simplified), Japanese and Korean. The translation also feeds the fuzzy search (type
aller to find
go).
The translation language defaults to Français. To change it, open Raycast → Settings → Extensions → English Irregular Verbs → Translation Language and pick None (to hide the translation row) or any of the 16 languages.
Verbs live in
src/verbs.ts as a typed
IrregularVerb[] array. To add one, append a
{ base, preterit, participle } entry. Spelling variants are separated by
/
(e.g.
"burnt / burned") and every variant is indexed for search.
Translations live in
src/translations/ — one file per language (
fr.ts,
de.ts,
ja.ts…),
each a
Record<string, string> keyed by English base form.
src/translations/index.ts assembles
them and declares the supported languages and their labels. American spelling variants flagged with
🇺🇸 are listed in
US_VARIANTS in
src/index.tsx.