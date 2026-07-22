English Irregular Verbs

Look up English irregular verbs and their three forms — base, past simple and past participle — without leaving your keyboard. Fuzzy search works across every form, so you can type any one of them and instantly find the verb.

Features

Fuzzy search on every form. Type went , gone or go — they all surface go .

Type , or — they all surface . All three forms at a glance. Past simple and past participle are shown as colored tags.

Past simple and past participle are shown as colored tags. Details view. A metadata panel lays out each form clearly (toggle with the action panel).

A metadata panel lays out each form clearly (toggle with the action panel). Translations in 16 languages. Optional translation row (see below).

Optional translation row (see below). UK & US spelling variants included where relevant (e.g. burnt / burned ), with a 🇺🇸 flag on the American form.

included where relevant (e.g. ), with a 🇺🇸 flag on the American form. One-keystroke copy. Copy all three forms at once, or each form (and the translation) individually with ⌘1 / ⌘2 / ⌘3 / ⌘4 .

Translations

Each verb can show a translation in one of 16 languages: French, Spanish, Italian, German, Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, Swedish, Polish, Russian, Greek, Turkish, Arabic, Hindi, Chinese (Simplified), Japanese and Korean. The translation also feeds the fuzzy search (type aller to find go ).

The translation language defaults to Français. To change it, open Raycast → Settings → Extensions → English Irregular Verbs → Translation Language and pick None (to hide the translation row) or any of the 16 languages.

Data

Verbs live in src/verbs.ts as a typed IrregularVerb[] array. To add one, append a { base, preterit, participle } entry. Spelling variants are separated by / (e.g. "burnt / burned" ) and every variant is indexed for search.