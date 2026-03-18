IsDown
Search and check the status of services directly from Raycast, powered by IsDown.
IsDown is a status page aggregator that monitors cloud services and third-party vendors in a single unified dashboard, providing real-time visibility into outages and incidents. It aggregates official status data from services like AWS, Azure, GitHub, Stripe, Salesforce, and thousands more.
Features
- Search services and instantly see their current status
- Popular services shown by default so you can check the most common ones at a glance
- Open in browser to see full incident details and history on IsDown
Status Indicators
- 🟢 Operational — everything is working normally
- 🟠 Minor Outage — partial degradation or minor issues
- 🔴 Major Outage — significant disruption
- 🔵 Maintenance — scheduled maintenance in progress