IsDown

Search and check the status of services directly from Raycast, powered by IsDown.

IsDown is a status page aggregator that monitors cloud services and third-party vendors in a single unified dashboard, providing real-time visibility into outages and incidents. It aggregates official status data from services like AWS, Azure, GitHub, Stripe, Salesforce, and thousands more.

Features

Search services and instantly see their current status

services and instantly see their current status Popular services shown by default so you can check the most common ones at a glance

shown by default so you can check the most common ones at a glance Open in browser to see full incident details and history on IsDown

Status Indicators