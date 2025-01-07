Read this in other languages: English, 中文.
Copy Text Files is an extension for Raycast that allows you to quickly copy the contents of all readable text files (e.g.,
.txt,
.md,
.csv) from a selected directory and its subdirectories to your clipboard. It automatically detects all non-binary text files and makes it easier for you to handle them.
.) will be ignored to ensure only the relevant files are processed.
Copy content from a single file: Select a file in the current directory, and Raycast will copy its contents to your clipboard.
Recursively scan and copy files from subdirectories: The extension will scan and list all readable text files in the current directory and its subdirectories, allowing you to select the files you want and copy their contents.
Support for various text file formats: The extension supports multiple text formats. Whether it's
.txt,
.md, or
.csv, it will detect and copy the contents of any readable text file.
Copy complete project code for AI queries: If you need to provide the entire codebase of a project to an AI for analysis, debugging, or asking specific questions, this extension makes it easy to copy the entire project’s code. You can quickly copy the project files’ contents to your clipboard and paste them into the AI prompt for more efficient interaction.
No additional configuration is required. After installing and enabling the extension, you can start using it to copy text file contents right away.
If you encounter other issues, you can report them on the Issues page of the GitHub repository.
Contributions are welcome! If you'd like to contribute, please fork the repository and submit a pull request.
git clone https://github.com/netcookies/copy-text-files.git
This project is licensed under the MIT License. See the LICENSE file for more information.
This extension works by using Raycast to allow users to select a directory, scanning all readable text files (excluding binary files) within it. It detects various text file formats, extracts their contents, and copies them to the clipboard. The extension is particularly useful for users who need to quickly copy an entire project’s code for AI queries, helping save time when interacting with AI for code analysis, debugging, or question-answering.
For the Chinese version of this README, please visit here.