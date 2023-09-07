StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Your shortcut to everything.

A collection of powerful productivity tools all within an extendable launcher. Fast, ergonomic and reliable.

It’s not about saving time.

It’s about feeling like you’re never wasting it.

There’s an extension for that.

Use your favorite tools without even opening them.

Productivity
Engineering
Design
Writing
Linear

Create, search and modify your issues without leaving your keyboard.

Google Translate

Use Google Translate to effortlessly translate into multiple languages

Spotify

Search for music and podcasts, browse your library, and control playback.

Arc

Navigate your open tabs or search through your browser history.

TinyPNG

Compress the selected images in Finder with TinyPNG.

1Password

Easily grab any password or credential from your 1Password vaults.

JIRA

Manage your JIRA issues and sprints without leaving your keyboard.

Slack

Set your presence, see unread messages and search your chats.

Zoom

See your upcoming calls and jump straight into them from Raycast.

Timers

Start stopwatches and timers to keep track of your daily tasks.

Pomodoro

Control pomodoro timers and see the current interval in the menu bar.

Notion

The fastest way to search and create Notion pages.

Todoist

Check your Todoist tasks and quickly create new ones

Google Search

Need to know something fast? Google it straight from Raycast.

Obsidian

Capture information, manage tasks and pin notes to your menu bar.

Google Chrome

Search open tabs, bookmarks and history in Google Chrome.

CleanShot X

Trigger CleanShot X screen captures right from your keyboard.

Plus thousands more...

AI

Your Mac just got smarter.

AI where it’s most useful - on your OS.

Ask Anything, Anytime, Anywhere. Quick AI combines the power of AI with the web to answer any question.Always On ChatGPT. Stuck while coding? Need help writing an email? Meet your new virtual assistant.Your Automation Assistant. Create your own AI Commands to automate repetitive tasks and eliminate chores.
More about Pro

Built for professionals like you.

Used by seriously productive people.

Avatar
Guillermo Rauch@rauchg
CEO, Vercel
Avatar
Koen Bok@koenbok
Founder, Framer
Avatar
Andreas Storm@avstorm
Designer & Iconograph
Avatar
Adam Wathan@adamwathan
Creator, Tailwind CSS
Avatar
Wes Bos@wesbos
Co-host, SyntaxFM
Avatar
Ridd@ridd_design
Creator, Dive Club
Avatar
Max Stoiber@mxstbr
CEO, Stellate
Avatar
Zach Holman@holman
Angel Investor
Avatar
Ansub@justansub
Founding Engineer
Avatar
Kitze@thekitze
Founder
Avatar
Florian Kiem@flornkm
Design Engineer
Avatar
Wojtek Witkowski@pugson
Design Engineer
Avatar
Reece Atkinson@reece_dev
Student
Avatar
Mariana Castilho@mrncst
Designer
Avatar
Oliur@UltraLinx
Designer
Avatar
Jia@upinthezone
Student
Avatar
Tomek Sułkowski@sulco
Developer Advocate
Avatar
Nicolas Neubert@iamneubert
Runway AI
Avatar
Jaime Creixems@webjac
Design Advocate
Avatar
Gavin Nelson@gavmn
Designer, Linear
Avatar
Isabel Sá@isabelsoasa
Designer
Avatar
Steven Tey@steventey
Founder, Dub
Avatar
Adam Whitcroft@AdamWhitcroft
Designer, Owner
Favorite Feature:
AI Chat

Realtime knowledge, anywhere in your OS.

Top Extension:
iMessage 2FA Raycast Extension command iconNotion Search

I forked the Notion Search extension so I can easily paste "tokenized" doc links into Slack.

Raycast is incrementally turning my Mac into an AI-native operating system and I’m so here for it.

Don't repeat yourself.

Automate the things you do all the time.

Blue glass-effect visual backdrop
Snippets

Tired of typing the same thing? Create a snippet and insert it by simply typing its keyword.

Sure, here you go:

3rd Floor 1 Ashley Road, WA14 2DT Altrincham, Cheshire

Screenshot of Raycast showcasing the Figma Scratchad Quick Link
Quicklinks

Say goodbye to open tabs. Create quicklinks to launch anything from anywhere.

Hotkeys and Aliases

Speed up your workflow by assigning hotkeys or aliases to common commands or apps.

What else can Raycast do?
It can take notes. Track your flights. Convert anything. Search files. Run scripts. Manage your windows. Plan your day. Remind you of stuff. Translate into any language. Insert Emojis. Find text in screenshots.
And much, much more.
Floating Notes

A quick way to capture a thought while working on something else.

Floating NotesFlight TrackerCalculatorFile SearchScript CommandsWindow ManagementMy ScheduleApple RemindersTranslationSearch Emojis and SymbolsSearch Screenshots
Background image

Stay in the loop.

Join the community and learn how other people get the most out of Raycast.

19k members

Get the inside track on new features and learn how other people use Raycast.

50k followers

Keep up to date with the latest releases, features and improvements.

The Fastest Way to Translate on macOS 🌐
Hotkeys for Better Window Management in macOS
Let's go over the Raycast Calculator 🧮
The Most Joyful Raycast Command 🎉
Toggle macOS from dark to light mode with one hotkey💡
An Emoji & Symbols Picker to Replace macOS's
Quick Tip — Uninstall Application
Quick Tip — Find Images by Text
Quick Tip — AI System Instructions
Master Quicklinks in Raycast
Quick Tip — Snippets
Quick Tip — Hotkeys

Check out our YouTube channel to learn about features you didn’t even know existed.

Build the perfect tools.

Our extension API is designed to allow anyone with web development skills to unleash the power of Raycast.

React to macOS

Build rich, native extensions with the technologies you already know: React, TypeScript and Node.

Built-in UI

Our UI component library allows you to concentrate on the logic while we push the pixels.

Batteries included

A strongly typed API, hot-reloading and modern tooling that make it a blast to work with.

Publish to the Store

Submit your extension to the Raycast Store and share it with thousands of users.

Take the short way.

Download and use Raycast for free.

