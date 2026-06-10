Cloudflare Images

Clipboard-first uploader for Cloudflare Images directly from Raycast. Take a screenshot or copy an image, fire one of the 21 commands from ⌘ Space , and a URL pastes at your cursor (or lands on your clipboard). Browse, search, and manage your uploaded images without ever leaving Raycast.

Unofficial. Not affiliated with Cloudflare, Inc.

Inspired by the cloudflare-images-upload VS Code extension by the same author (also on Open VSX). The VS Code original integrates paste and drag-drop inside the editor; this Raycast extension brings the same workflow next to the editor via ⌘ Space , which lets it work everywhere on your Mac, including editors that don't expose paste-hook APIs (Zed, for example).

Getting Started

You'll need three pieces of Cloudflare configuration:

Account ID, found in your Cloudflare dashboard URL, or the right sidebar of the dashboard. API Token, create one at dash.cloudflare.com/profile/api-tokens with the Cloudflare Images: Edit permission. Account Hash, open any image in the Cloudflare Images dashboard; the hash is the segment in the delivery URL: imagedelivery.net/{hash}/... .

Open Raycast → "Validate Cloudflare Credentials" → fill them into the extension preferences ( ⌘ , ) and re-run. A success page confirms everything's wired up.

Commands

21 commands grouped under "Cloudflare Images" in Raycast root search. The 18 upload commands organise around two axes:

Output format , Markdown / HTML / Raw URL, how the URL appears once the upload finishes.

, Markdown / HTML / Raw URL, how the URL appears once the upload finishes. Signed mode, Signed / Public, what kind of URL is generated.

Each axis can flow from your preferences (default), be selected at invocation via a dropdown, or be locked into a dedicated command for hotkey binding. The base command exposes both axes as dropdowns; the locked commands trade flexibility for zero-keystroke hotkey invocation.

Setup & validation

Validate Cloudflare Credentials , confirms your three credentials work end-to-end. Typed failure messages with actionable next steps.

, confirms your three credentials work end-to-end. Typed failure messages with actionable next steps. Set Default Variant, pick the Variant ( /public , /hero , etc.) used in delivery URLs from a live list of your account's variants. Stored in Raycast LocalStorage; overrides the textfield preference.

Upload from clipboard

The base command supports both axes via optional dropdowns. The locked variants are zero-arg commands you can bind a single hotkey to.

Upload Clipboard Image (base), reads your clipboard (file reference, image-path text, or raw screenshot bytes), uploads to Cloudflare Images, pastes the URL at the cursor. Two optional dropdowns: Output format and Signed mode . Defaults to "Use my preference" for both.

(base), reads your clipboard (file reference, image-path text, or raw screenshot bytes), uploads to Cloudflare Images, pastes the URL at the cursor. Two optional dropdowns: and . Defaults to "Use my preference" for both. Format-locked (no args, paste at cursor, signed-mode from preference): Upload Clipboard as Markdown , ![filename](url) Upload Clipboard as HTML , <img src="url" alt="filename" /> Upload Clipboard as URL , raw URL string at cursor

(no args, paste at cursor, signed-mode from preference): Signed-mode-locked (no args, copies raw URL to clipboard, no Markdown / HTML wrap, no paste at cursor): Upload Clipboard as Signed Image , force Signed URL Upload Clipboard as Image , force Public URL

(no args, copies raw URL to clipboard, no Markdown / HTML wrap, no paste at cursor): Combo-locked (no args, both axes pinned, paste at cursor, single-hotkey path for "I always want a signed Markdown image"): Upload Clipboard as Signed Markdown Upload Clipboard as Signed HTML Upload Clipboard as Signed URL

(no args, both axes pinned, paste at cursor, single-hotkey path for "I always want a signed Markdown image"):

Upload from Finder

Same structure as clipboard, but reads the Finder selection and copies the output (newline-joined for multi-select) rather than pasting at cursor. Per-file progress and partial-failure tolerance throughout.

Upload Selected File (base), uses your preferences for both axes.

(base), uses your preferences for both axes. Format-locked : as Markdown / as HTML / as URL .

: / / . Signed-mode-locked : as Signed Image / as Image .

: / . Combo-locked: as Signed Markdown / as Signed HTML / as Signed URL.

Browse & manage

My Cloudflare Images, list view with thumbnails. Search bar matches filename, image ID, and every custom metadata key + value. Toggle the detail panel ( ⌘ D ) for image preview + full metadata table. Copy URL in any format, open in browser, copy image ID, or delete (destructive confirm).

Power-user notes

Picking a hotkey

Bind a global hotkey to whichever single command matches the case you hit most. Some common picks:

Mostly Markdown, default settings → Upload Clipboard as Markdown

Default is unsigned but I sometimes need a signed Markdown link → Upload Clipboard as Signed Markdown (zero-keystroke, no preference change needed)

(zero-keystroke, no preference change needed) Want a raw signed URL on the clipboard to paste elsewhere later → Upload Clipboard as Signed Image

Want both dropdowns visible to pick per-invocation → Upload Clipboard Image (base)

Quicklinks escape valve

For Override combinations not covered by a dedicated command (e.g. always public Markdown when my default is signed, future Variant overrides, etc.) you can build a custom hotkey-bindable launcher via a Raycast Quicklink:

raycast://extensions/miguel_caetano_dias/cloudflare-images/upload-clipboard?arguments={"format":"markdown","signed":"public"}

Steps:

Open Raycast → Create Quicklink Paste the deeplink above (adjust format / signed values to your combo) Name it (e.g. "Upload Public Markdown") Assign a hotkey via Raycast Settings → Quicklinks

The hotkey now invokes the base command with both dropdowns pre-filled, zero further keystrokes.

Features

Deduplication. SHA-256 hash of every image is stored in Raycast LocalStorage with a 30-day TTL. Re-uploading the same screenshot returns the cached URL without hitting Cloudflare.

SHA-256 hash of every image is stored in Raycast LocalStorage with a 30-day TTL. Re-uploading the same screenshot returns the cached URL without hitting Cloudflare. Compression. Images larger than your configured threshold are compressed with sharp before upload. Quality is reduced progressively (up to 5 attempts) until the file fits. SVG and animated GIF are skipped.

Images larger than your configured threshold are compressed with sharp before upload. Quality is reduced progressively (up to 5 attempts) until the file fits. SVG and animated GIF are skipped. AVIF conversion. Cloudflare Images doesn't accept AVIF as input. The extension converts AVIF to your chosen format (WebP / JPEG / PNG) automatically.

Cloudflare Images doesn't accept AVIF as input. The extension converts AVIF to your chosen format (WebP / JPEG / PNG) automatically. Signed URLs. Optional HMAC-signed delivery URLs with configurable expiration. The signing key is auto-fetched from Cloudflare's API and cached, or you can supply a manual override.

Optional HMAC-signed delivery URLs with configurable expiration. The signing key is auto-fetched from Cloudflare's API and cached, or you can supply a manual override. Metadata templating. Tag uploads with structured metadata using eight dynamic placeholders: ${fileName} , ${timestamp} , ${date} , ${time} , ${fileSize} , ${fileExtension} , ${surfaceVersion} , ${workspaceName} . Cloudflare's 1024-byte metadata limit is enforced with a warning toast.

Tag uploads with structured metadata using eight dynamic placeholders: , , , , , , , . Cloudflare's 1024-byte metadata limit is enforced with a warning toast. Live variant picker. "Set Default Variant" fetches the variants you've configured in Cloudflare Images and lets you pick the active one, no need to type variant paths by hand.

"Set Default Variant" fetches the variants you've configured in Cloudflare Images and lets you pick the active one, no need to type variant paths by hand. Output format choice. Markdown, HTML, or raw URL. Set a default in preferences, override per-invocation via the dropdown argument or by using a format-locked / combo-locked command.

Markdown, HTML, or raw URL. Set a default in preferences, override per-invocation via the dropdown argument or by using a format-locked / combo-locked command. Per-invocation Overrides. Both format and signed mode can be overridden for a single upload without touching preferences, via the base command's dropdowns, a dedicated locked command, or a Raycast Quicklink. See "Power-user notes" above.

Both and can be overridden for a single upload without touching preferences, via the base command's dropdowns, a dedicated locked command, or a Raycast Quicklink. See "Power-user notes" above. Application-agnostic. The paste happens at the cursor of whatever app was frontmost before Raycast opened, so you get the URL inserted exactly where you wanted it, Zed, VS Code, Slack, Notes, the Cloudflare dashboard, anywhere.

Preferences

Open with ⌘ , from any of the commands.

Preference Type Default What it does Cloudflare Account ID textfield - Required Cloudflare API Token password - Required; needs Cloudflare Images: Edit Cloudflare Account Hash textfield - Required Default Variant (fallback) textfield /public Overridden by Set Default Variant Output Format dropdown Markdown For preference-driven commands Signed URLs checkbox off Generate HMAC-signed URLs for new uploads Signed URL Expiration textfield 0 Seconds; 0 = no expiry Manual Signing Key password empty Optional override; skips auto-fetch Attach Metadata to Uploads checkbox on Toggle metadata on/off entirely Metadata Template (JSON) textfield identifying default Customisable with ${...} placeholders Compression checkbox on sharp-based for files larger than Max File Size Max File Size (MB) textfield 10 Cloudflare's hard limit is 10 MB Compression Quality textfield 80 1–100 Preserve PNG Format checkbox off When off, PNGs are converted to JPEG during compression AVIF Conversion Format dropdown WebP AVIF inputs are converted to this before upload

License

MIT.