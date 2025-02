Firecrawl Extension

A Raycast extension for searching the web using Firecrawl.

Getting Started

Visit firecrawl.dev to create an account Generate an API key from your dashboard Install this extension in Raycast Add your API key in the extension preferences

Features

Deep web search capabilities

Web scraping capabilities

Integration with Raycast's AI features

Fast and relevant search results

Configuration

The extension requires a Firecrawl API key to function. You can obtain one by:

Creating an account at firecrawl.dev Navigating to your account dashboard Generating a new API key Copying the key and pasting it into the extension preferences in Raycast

Support

For support or questions, visit firecrawl.dev