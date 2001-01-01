Raycast Spokenly

A Raycast extension to control Spokenly — the macOS speech-to-text app — without leaving your keyboard.

Sister project to raycast-handy .

Commands

Command Mode What it does Toggle Dictation no-view Start Spokenly's main dictation prompt via its spokenly:// URL scheme. Optional fallback: simulate your configured global shortcut. Copy Last Transcript no-view Copies the most recent transcript to the clipboard. Paste Last Transcript no-view Pastes the most recent transcript into the active app. Search Transcripts view Browse, search, copy, paste, reveal .wav in Finder, or trash any entry from your dictation history. Transcribe File view Pick an audio/video file and transcribe it through Spokenly's local MCP server. Output as plain text, Markdown, SRT, VTT, or JSON. Optional speaker diarization. Open History Folder no-view Reveal the Spokenly history directory in Finder. Open Last Recording no-view Reveal the most recent .wav in Finder. Select Dictation Model view Switch the active dictation transcription model (writes transcriptionModelID in Spokenly's preferences). Select File Transcription Model view Same, but for fileTranscriptionVoiceModelID (used by file transcription). Run Quick Command view List your Spokenly quick commands and trigger any of them.

Requirements

macOS (Spokenly is macOS-only).

Spokenly installed at /Applications/Spokenly.app and launched at least once.

and launched at least once. Node.js 18+ for development.

Setup

git clone https://github.com/mattiacolombomc/raycast-spokenly.git cd raycast-spokenly npm install npm run dev # start the Raycast dev server

The extension shows up under "Spokenly" in Raycast as soon as ray develop is running.

To run the test suite or the linter:

npm test # vitest npm run lint # eslint npm run build # ray build (type-checks + bundles)

Preferences

Preference Default Purpose MCP Server Port 51089 The HTTP port where Spokenly hosts its MCP server. Only change if Spokenly is reconfigured. Toggle Dictation Fallback off If on, Toggle Dictation simulates the global shortcut via System Events instead of opening the URL scheme. Useful if the URL scheme cannot stop an in-progress dictation. Requires Raycast to have Accessibility permission.

How it works (the interesting bits)

Spokenly does not ship a CLI for toggling dictation, has no AppleScript dictionary, and stores most of its preferences in an unconventional shape. This extension was built after reverse-engineering the app. The notable techniques:

MCP server. Spokenly hosts a Model Context Protocol JSON-RPC server on http://127.0.0.1:51089 whenever it is running. It exposes a transcribe_file tool that accepts {file_path, format?, speakers?} . src/lib/mcp-client.ts calls it directly with fetch and auto-launches Spokenly if the port is unreachable.

Spokenly hosts a Model Context Protocol JSON-RPC server on whenever it is running. It exposes a tool that accepts . calls it directly with and auto-launches Spokenly if the port is unreachable. URL scheme. spokenly://start?prompt_id=<UUID> triggers a dictation session with the prompt identified by <UUID> . The Main Prompt's UUID lives in the plist key mainPrompt.id . Quick Commands use the same scheme with their own IDs.

triggers a dictation session with the prompt identified by . The Main Prompt's UUID lives in the plist key . Quick Commands use the same scheme with their own IDs. Plist data blobs. The keys transcriptionModelID , fileTranscriptionVoiceModelID , mainPrompt , recentDictationModels , quickCommands are stored as <data> elements whose payload is a UTF-8 JSON-encoded value (Swift JSONEncoder written into UserDefaults ). A regular defaults write -string writes a <string> instead and gets rejected. src/lib/plist.ts reads with plutil -extract <key> raw -o - (base64) and writes with plutil -replace <key> -data <base64> .

The keys , , , , are stored as elements whose payload is a UTF-8 JSON-encoded value (Swift written into ). A regular writes a instead and gets rejected. reads with (base64) and writes with . History format. Each dictation is ~/Library/Application Support/Spokenly/History/YYYY-MM-DD/{UUID}.json with a co-located {UUID}.wav . Timestamps are in Cocoa epoch (seconds since 2001-01-01). src/lib/history.ts parses the Swift Result<> envelope ( content.dictation._0.success._0.result ) and converts the date.

Each dictation is with a co-located . Timestamps are in (seconds since 2001-01-01). parses the Swift envelope ( ) and converts the date. Model registry. Spokenly's supported model IDs are not enumerated by any API. src/lib/models.ts ships a curated list extracted from the app binary, unioned at runtime with whatever IDs appear in recentDictationModels so newer builds don't strand users on an outdated list. Regenerate with: strings /Applications/Spokenly.app/Contents/MacOS/Spokenly | \ grep -iE 'parakeet|whisper|qwen|gpt4o|nova|voxtral|soniox|eleven|appleSpeech|nemotron|cartesia|distil|largeV'

Project structure

src/ lib/ constants.ts # paths, bundle id, supported extensions plist.ts # plist Data <-> JSON via plutil + base64 history.ts # scan history dir, parse entries, Cocoa epoch mcp-client.ts # JSON-RPC client + ensureRunning auto-launch models.ts # curated model registry + plist union urls.ts # spokenly:// URL scheme + osascript shortcut replay toggle-dictation.ts copy-last-transcript.ts paste-last-transcript.ts search-transcripts.tsx transcribe-file.tsx open-history-folder.ts open-last-recording.ts select-model.tsx select-file-model.tsx run-quick-command.tsx tests/ __mocks__/@raycast/api.ts fixtures/sample-history.json lib/*.test.ts

License

MIT