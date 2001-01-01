A Raycast extension to control Spokenly — the macOS speech-to-text app — without leaving your keyboard.
Sister project to
raycast-handy.
|Command
|Mode
|What it does
|Toggle Dictation
|no-view
|Start Spokenly's main dictation prompt via its
spokenly:// URL scheme. Optional fallback: simulate your configured global shortcut.
|Copy Last Transcript
|no-view
|Copies the most recent transcript to the clipboard.
|Paste Last Transcript
|no-view
|Pastes the most recent transcript into the active app.
|Search Transcripts
|view
|Browse, search, copy, paste, reveal
.wav in Finder, or trash any entry from your dictation history.
|Transcribe File
|view
|Pick an audio/video file and transcribe it through Spokenly's local MCP server. Output as plain text, Markdown, SRT, VTT, or JSON. Optional speaker diarization.
|Open History Folder
|no-view
|Reveal the Spokenly history directory in Finder.
|Open Last Recording
|no-view
|Reveal the most recent
.wav in Finder.
|Select Dictation Model
|view
|Switch the active dictation transcription model (writes
transcriptionModelID in Spokenly's preferences).
|Select File Transcription Model
|view
|Same, but for
fileTranscriptionVoiceModelID (used by file transcription).
|Run Quick Command
|view
|List your Spokenly quick commands and trigger any of them.
/Applications/Spokenly.app and launched at least once.
git clone https://github.com/mattiacolombomc/raycast-spokenly.git
cd raycast-spokenly
npm install
npm run dev # start the Raycast dev server
The extension shows up under "Spokenly" in Raycast as soon as
ray develop is running.
To run the test suite or the linter:
npm test # vitest
npm run lint # eslint
npm run build # ray build (type-checks + bundles)
|Preference
|Default
|Purpose
MCP Server Port
51089
|The HTTP port where Spokenly hosts its MCP server. Only change if Spokenly is reconfigured.
Toggle Dictation Fallback
|off
|If on,
Toggle Dictation simulates the global shortcut via System Events instead of opening the URL scheme. Useful if the URL scheme cannot stop an in-progress dictation. Requires Raycast to have Accessibility permission.
Spokenly does not ship a CLI for toggling dictation, has no AppleScript dictionary, and stores most of its preferences in an unconventional shape. This extension was built after reverse-engineering the app. The notable techniques:
http://127.0.0.1:51089 whenever it is running. It exposes a
transcribe_file tool that accepts
{file_path, format?, speakers?}.
src/lib/mcp-client.ts calls it directly with
fetch and auto-launches Spokenly if the port is unreachable.
spokenly://start?prompt_id=<UUID> triggers a dictation session with the prompt identified by
<UUID>. The Main Prompt's UUID lives in the plist key
mainPrompt.id. Quick Commands use the same scheme with their own IDs.
transcriptionModelID,
fileTranscriptionVoiceModelID,
mainPrompt,
recentDictationModels,
quickCommands are stored as
<data> elements whose payload is a UTF-8 JSON-encoded value (Swift
JSONEncoder written into
UserDefaults). A regular
defaults write -string writes a
<string> instead and gets rejected.
src/lib/plist.ts reads with
plutil -extract <key> raw -o - (base64) and writes with
plutil -replace <key> -data <base64>.
~/Library/Application Support/Spokenly/History/YYYY-MM-DD/{UUID}.json with a co-located
{UUID}.wav. Timestamps are in Cocoa epoch (seconds since 2001-01-01).
src/lib/history.ts parses the Swift
Result<> envelope (
content.dictation._0.success._0.result) and converts the date.
src/lib/models.ts ships a curated list extracted from the app binary, unioned at runtime with whatever IDs appear in
recentDictationModels so newer builds don't strand users on an outdated list. Regenerate with:
strings /Applications/Spokenly.app/Contents/MacOS/Spokenly | \
grep -iE 'parakeet|whisper|qwen|gpt4o|nova|voxtral|soniox|eleven|appleSpeech|nemotron|cartesia|distil|largeV'
src/
lib/
constants.ts # paths, bundle id, supported extensions
plist.ts # plist Data <-> JSON via plutil + base64
history.ts # scan history dir, parse entries, Cocoa epoch
mcp-client.ts # JSON-RPC client + ensureRunning auto-launch
models.ts # curated model registry + plist union
urls.ts # spokenly:// URL scheme + osascript shortcut replay
toggle-dictation.ts
copy-last-transcript.ts
paste-last-transcript.ts
search-transcripts.tsx
transcribe-file.tsx
open-history-folder.ts
open-last-recording.ts
select-model.tsx
select-file-model.tsx
run-quick-command.tsx
tests/
__mocks__/@raycast/api.ts
fixtures/sample-history.json
lib/*.test.ts
MIT