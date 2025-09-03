A Raycast extension that gives you quick access to key business metrics from ChartMogul right from your command bar. Instantly view MRR, ARR, churn, customer counts, and more without leaving your workflow.
This extension provides the following Raycast commands:
Get a snapshot of your most important subscription metrics, including revenue, customer, and churn data.
Stay on top of recent subscription movements such as new signups, upgrades, and cancellations.
The extension exposes these tools for advanced workflows and AI integration:
search-customers-by-email: Locate customers in ChartMogul by email.
list-customers: List customers by data source, status, and more.
list-movements: List movements by movement type, date range, and more.
list-data-sources: List data sources in ChartMogul.
list-customer-activities: List activities for a customer.
retrieve-account-details: Retrieve account details in ChartMogul.
metrics: Retrieve key metrics such as MRR, ARR, churn rate, LTV, ARPA, ASP, and more for a given date range.
list-opportunities: List opportunities by owner, stage, forecast category, and win likelihood.
list-call-logs: List call logs in ChartMogul.
list-contacts: List contacts in ChartMogul.
list-customer-subscriptions: List subscriptions for a customer.
list-plans: List plans in ChartMogul.
list-tasks: List tasks in ChartMogul.