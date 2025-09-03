ChartMogul

A Raycast extension that gives you quick access to key business metrics from ChartMogul right from your command bar. Instantly view MRR, ARR, churn, customer counts, and more without leaving your workflow.

Commands

This extension provides the following Raycast commands:

Subscription Metrics

Get a snapshot of your most important subscription metrics, including revenue, customer, and churn data.

Recent MRR Movements

Stay on top of recent subscription movements such as new signups, upgrades, and cancellations.

Tools

The extension exposes these tools for advanced workflows and AI integration: