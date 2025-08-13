StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Time Addition Calculator

Calculate total hours from multiple time entries supporting both HH:MM and decimal formats
AvatarMarc Swan
New
Overview

Time Calculator for Raycast

A beautiful and efficient time calculator extension for Raycast that allows you to quickly calculate total hours from multiple time entries.

Time Calculator Icon

Features

  • 🕐 Flexible Input Formats:
    • Time format: HH:MM (e.g., 8:30)
    • Decimal format: XX.XXX (e.g., 8.5)
  • 🔄 Real-time Calculation: See your total update as you type
  • 📊 Dual Display: Shows total in both time and decimal formats
  • ⌨️ Keyboard Shortcuts:
    • ⌘+C - Copy total to clipboard
    • ⌘+Shift+Delete - Clear all entries
    • ⌘+N - Add more lines
  • 🌈 Beautiful Icons: Custom rainbow-themed icons for both light and dark modes
  • Smart Validation: Helpful error messages for invalid inputs

Installation

From Raycast Store (Coming Soon)

Search for "Time Calculator" in the Raycast Store.

Manual Installation

  1. Clone this repository
  2. Run npm install
  3. Run npm run dev
  4. The extension will appear in Raycast

Usage

  1. Open Raycast (⌘+Space)
  2. Search for "Calculate Time"
  3. Enter your time values in any combination of formats:
    • 8:30 (8 hours and 30 minutes)
    • 2.5 (2.5 hours = 2 hours and 30 minutes)
  4. See the total automatically calculated at the top
  5. Use keyboard shortcuts for quick actions

Examples

Entry 1: 8:30
Entry 2: 2.25
Entry 3: 1:45
Entry 4: 3.5

Total: 16:00 (16.000 hours)

Development

# Install dependencies
npm install

# Start development server
npm run dev

# Build for production
npm run build

# Lint code
npm run lint

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please feel free to submit a Pull Request.

  1. Fork the repository
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b feature/AmazingFeature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -m 'Add some AmazingFeature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin feature/AmazingFeature)
  5. Open a Pull Request

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.

Author

Created by @marcswan

Acknowledgments

  • Built with Raycast API
  • Rainbow icon design inspired by the beauty of calculations 🌈

Made with ❤️ for the Raycast community

Productivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
