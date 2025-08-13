Time Calculator for Raycast

A beautiful and efficient time calculator extension for Raycast that allows you to quickly calculate total hours from multiple time entries.

Features

🕐 Flexible Input Formats : Time format: HH:MM (e.g., 8:30 ) Decimal format: XX.XXX (e.g., 8.5 )

: 🔄 Real-time Calculation : See your total update as you type

: See your total update as you type 📊 Dual Display : Shows total in both time and decimal formats

: Shows total in both time and decimal formats ⌨️ Keyboard Shortcuts : ⌘+C - Copy total to clipboard ⌘+Shift+Delete - Clear all entries ⌘+N - Add more lines

: 🌈 Beautiful Icons : Custom rainbow-themed icons for both light and dark modes

: Custom rainbow-themed icons for both light and dark modes ✅ Smart Validation: Helpful error messages for invalid inputs

Installation

From Raycast Store (Coming Soon)

Search for "Time Calculator" in the Raycast Store.

Manual Installation

Clone this repository Run npm install Run npm run dev The extension will appear in Raycast

Usage

Open Raycast ( ⌘+Space ) Search for "Calculate Time" Enter your time values in any combination of formats: 8:30 (8 hours and 30 minutes)

(8 hours and 30 minutes) 2.5 (2.5 hours = 2 hours and 30 minutes) See the total automatically calculated at the top Use keyboard shortcuts for quick actions

Examples

Entry 1: 8:30 Entry 2: 2.25 Entry 3: 1:45 Entry 4: 3.5 Total: 16:00 (16.000 hours)

Development

# Install dependencies npm install # Start development server npm run dev # Build for production npm run build # Lint code npm run lint

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please feel free to submit a Pull Request.

Fork the repository Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b feature/AmazingFeature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -m 'Add some AmazingFeature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin feature/AmazingFeature ) Open a Pull Request

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.

Author

Created by @marcswan

Acknowledgments

Built with Raycast API

Rainbow icon design inspired by the beauty of calculations 🌈

Made with ❤️ for the Raycast community