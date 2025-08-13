A beautiful and efficient time calculator extension for Raycast that allows you to quickly calculate total hours from multiple time entries.
HH:MM (e.g.,
8:30)
XX.XXX (e.g.,
8.5)
⌘+C - Copy total to clipboard
⌘+Shift+Delete - Clear all entries
⌘+N - Add more lines
Search for "Time Calculator" in the Raycast Store.
npm install
npm run dev
⌘+Space)
8:30 (8 hours and 30 minutes)
2.5 (2.5 hours = 2 hours and 30 minutes)
Entry 1: 8:30
Entry 2: 2.25
Entry 3: 1:45
Entry 4: 3.5
Total: 16:00 (16.000 hours)
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Start development server
npm run dev
# Build for production
npm run build
# Lint code
npm run lint
Contributions are welcome! Please feel free to submit a Pull Request.
git checkout -b feature/AmazingFeature)
git commit -m 'Add some AmazingFeature')
git push origin feature/AmazingFeature)
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.
Created by @marcswan
Made with ❤️ for the Raycast community