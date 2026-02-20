WSL Manager for Raycast
Manage your Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) distributions and projects seamlessy from Raycast.
Features
Distro Management (
list-distros)
View and control all your installed WSL distributions in one place.
- Start/Stop: Silently start distros in the background or terminate them to free up resources.
- Install/Uninstall: Browse the online registry to install new distros or remove old ones.
- Launch Terminal: Launch specific terminal windows for any running distro.
Smart Project Opener (
open-project)
Instantly find and open your projects across all your active distributions.
- Multi-Distro Scanning: Automatically detects projects in
~/ across Ubuntu, Debian, CachyOS, and more.
- Universal Editor Support: Opens projects in VS Code, Cursor, Sublime Text, or any editor you prefer.
- Zero Config: Intelligently detects your installed editors and just works.
Installation
- Install Raycast.
- Search for "WSL Manager" in the Raycast Store.
- Install the extension.
Requirements
- Windows 10/11 with WSL 2 enabled.
-
wsl.exe accessible in your PATH.
Configuration
The extension works out of the box, but you can customize your experience:
- Editor Preference: Choose your default editor dynamically from the "Open Project" command dropdown.
- Custom Paths: (Coming Soon) Configure specific search paths for your projects.
License
MIT