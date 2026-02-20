WSL Manager for Raycast

Manage your Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) distributions and projects seamlessy from Raycast.

Features

Distro Management ( list-distros )

View and control all your installed WSL distributions in one place.

Start/Stop : Silently start distros in the background or terminate them to free up resources.

: Silently start distros in the background or terminate them to free up resources. Install/Uninstall : Browse the online registry to install new distros or remove old ones.

: Browse the online registry to install new distros or remove old ones. Launch Terminal: Launch specific terminal windows for any running distro.

Smart Project Opener ( open-project )

Instantly find and open your projects across all your active distributions.

Multi-Distro Scanning : Automatically detects projects in ~/ across Ubuntu, Debian, CachyOS, and more.

: Automatically detects projects in across Ubuntu, Debian, CachyOS, and more. Universal Editor Support : Opens projects in VS Code , Cursor , Sublime Text , or any editor you prefer.

: Opens projects in , , , or any editor you prefer. Zero Config: Intelligently detects your installed editors and just works.

Installation

Install Raycast. Search for "WSL Manager" in the Raycast Store. Install the extension.

Requirements

Windows 10/11 with WSL 2 enabled.

wsl.exe accessible in your PATH.

Configuration

The extension works out of the box, but you can customize your experience:

Editor Preference : Choose your default editor dynamically from the "Open Project" command dropdown.

: Choose your default editor dynamically from the "Open Project" command dropdown. Custom Paths: (Coming Soon) Configure specific search paths for your projects.

License

MIT