HTTP Performance Analyzer ⚡

A Raycast extension to analyze and visualize HTTP/HTTPS request performance metrics.

Features

🌐 DNS Lookup Time - Measure domain name resolution

- Measure domain name resolution 🔗 TCP Connection Time - Track TCP handshake duration

- Track TCP handshake duration 🔒 TLS Handshake Time - Monitor SSL/TLS negotiation (HTTPS only)

- Monitor SSL/TLS negotiation (HTTPS only) ⚙️ Server Processing Time - Measure time to first byte

- Measure time to first byte 📥 Content Transfer Time - Track download duration

- Track download duration ⏱️ Total Request Time - Complete end-to-end timing

- Complete end-to-end timing 📊 Performance Grades - Automatic A+ to F rating

- Automatic A+ to F rating ⚠️ Status Indicators - Visual indicators for each phase (✅ ⚠️ 🔴)

Installation

From Raycast Store

Open Raycast Search for "HTTP Performance Analyzer" Click "Install"

Manual Installation (Development)

# Clone and setup git clone <repository-url> cd httpperf npm install # Start development mode npm run dev

Usage

Open Raycast Type "Analyze HTTP Performance" Enter the URL you want to test View the performance metrics

Keyboard Shortcuts

Cmd+C - Copy results

- Copy results Cmd+U - Copy URL

- Copy URL Cmd+D - View detailed report

Advanced Options

HTTP Method : GET, POST, PUT, DELETE, HEAD, PATCH, OPTIONS

: GET, POST, PUT, DELETE, HEAD, PATCH, OPTIONS Custom Headers : Add custom HTTP headers

: Add custom HTTP headers Follow Redirects: Enable/disable redirect following

Display

The extension shows:

Top Section:

Connection info (IP, HTTP version, status code, performance grade)

Downloaded size and speed

Timing Breakdown:

Each phase with duration and percentage

Color-coded status indicators: ✅ Green = Excellent performance ⚠️ Orange = Could be improved 🔴 Red = Needs optimization



Example:

⚡ 756ms 🔗 Connection ✅ 200 Success · HTTP/2 · ⚡ A 142.250.185.196 💾 Downloaded 4.02 KB at 5.31 KB/s 🌐 DNS Lookup 150ms 18.5% ✅ 🔗 TCP Connection 119ms 14.1% ✅ 🔒 TLS Handshake 356ms 47.0% 🔴 ⚙️ Server Processing 131ms 17.3% ✅ 📥 Content Transfer 0ms 0.0% ✅ 🕐 Total Time 756ms

Performance Thresholds

Each phase is evaluated against standard thresholds:

DNS : < 50ms ✅ | 50-150ms ⚠️ | >150ms 🔴

: < 50ms ✅ | 50-150ms ⚠️ | >150ms 🔴 TCP : < 100ms ✅ | 100-200ms ⚠️ | >200ms 🔴

: < 100ms ✅ | 100-200ms ⚠️ | >200ms 🔴 TLS : < 200ms ✅ | 200-400ms ⚠️ | >400ms 🔴

: < 200ms ✅ | 200-400ms ⚠️ | >400ms 🔴 Server : < 500ms ✅ | 500-1500ms ⚠️ | >1500ms 🔴

: < 500ms ✅ | 500-1500ms ⚠️ | >1500ms 🔴 Transfer: < 200ms ✅ | 200-600ms ⚠️ | >600ms 🔴

Requirements

Raycast (latest version recommended)

macOS 11.0 or later

curl command (pre-installed on macOS)

Development

# Install dependencies npm install # Start development mode npm run dev # Build for production npm run build # Lint code npm run lint

Troubleshooting

"Failed to analyze" error

Verify the URL is valid and accessible

Check your internet connection

Some websites may block automated requests

Try with a different URL

No TLS metrics

TLS metrics only appear for HTTPS URLs

HTTP requests will show 0ms for TLS

Unexpected timing

Network conditions affect results

Server location and load impact timing

Run multiple tests for consistency

Contributing

Contributions welcome! Please submit a Pull Request.

License

MIT License

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md for version history.