HTTP Performance Analyzer ⚡
A Raycast extension to analyze and visualize HTTP/HTTPS request performance metrics.
Features
- 🌐 DNS Lookup Time - Measure domain name resolution
- 🔗 TCP Connection Time - Track TCP handshake duration
- 🔒 TLS Handshake Time - Monitor SSL/TLS negotiation (HTTPS only)
- ⚙️ Server Processing Time - Measure time to first byte
- 📥 Content Transfer Time - Track download duration
- ⏱️ Total Request Time - Complete end-to-end timing
- 📊 Performance Grades - Automatic A+ to F rating
- ⚠️ Status Indicators - Visual indicators for each phase (✅ ⚠️ 🔴)
Installation
From Raycast Store
- Open Raycast
- Search for "HTTP Performance Analyzer"
- Click "Install"
Manual Installation (Development)
# Clone and setup
git clone <repository-url>
cd httpperf
npm install
# Start development mode
npm run dev
Usage
- Open Raycast
- Type "Analyze HTTP Performance"
- Enter the URL you want to test
- View the performance metrics
Keyboard Shortcuts
- Cmd+C - Copy results
- Cmd+U - Copy URL
- Cmd+D - View detailed report
Advanced Options
- HTTP Method: GET, POST, PUT, DELETE, HEAD, PATCH, OPTIONS
- Custom Headers: Add custom HTTP headers
- Follow Redirects: Enable/disable redirect following
Display
The extension shows:
Top Section:
- Connection info (IP, HTTP version, status code, performance grade)
- Downloaded size and speed
Timing Breakdown:
- Each phase with duration and percentage
- Color-coded status indicators:
- ✅ Green = Excellent performance
- ⚠️ Orange = Could be improved
- 🔴 Red = Needs optimization
Example:
⚡ 756ms
🔗 Connection ✅ 200 Success · HTTP/2 · ⚡ A
142.250.185.196
💾 Downloaded 4.02 KB at 5.31 KB/s
🌐 DNS Lookup 150ms 18.5% ✅
🔗 TCP Connection 119ms 14.1% ✅
🔒 TLS Handshake 356ms 47.0% 🔴
⚙️ Server Processing 131ms 17.3% ✅
📥 Content Transfer 0ms 0.0% ✅
🕐 Total Time 756ms
Performance Thresholds
Each phase is evaluated against standard thresholds:
- DNS: < 50ms ✅ | 50-150ms ⚠️ | >150ms 🔴
- TCP: < 100ms ✅ | 100-200ms ⚠️ | >200ms 🔴
- TLS: < 200ms ✅ | 200-400ms ⚠️ | >400ms 🔴
- Server: < 500ms ✅ | 500-1500ms ⚠️ | >1500ms 🔴
- Transfer: < 200ms ✅ | 200-600ms ⚠️ | >600ms 🔴
Requirements
- Raycast (latest version recommended)
- macOS 11.0 or later
-
curl command (pre-installed on macOS)
Development
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Start development mode
npm run dev
# Build for production
npm run build
# Lint code
npm run lint
Troubleshooting
"Failed to analyze" error
- Verify the URL is valid and accessible
- Check your internet connection
- Some websites may block automated requests
- Try with a different URL
No TLS metrics
- TLS metrics only appear for HTTPS URLs
- HTTP requests will show 0ms for TLS
Unexpected timing
- Network conditions affect results
- Server location and load impact timing
- Run multiple tests for consistency
Contributing
Contributions welcome! Please submit a Pull Request.
License
MIT License
Changelog
See CHANGELOG.md for version history.