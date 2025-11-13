StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

HTTP Performance Analyzer

Analyze and visualize HTTP/HTTPS request performance metrics including DNS lookup, TCP connection, TLS handshake, and content transfer times
Avatarliluo
New
Install Extension
Overview

HTTP Performance Analyzer ⚡

A Raycast extension to analyze and visualize HTTP/HTTPS request performance metrics.

Features

  • 🌐 DNS Lookup Time - Measure domain name resolution
  • 🔗 TCP Connection Time - Track TCP handshake duration
  • 🔒 TLS Handshake Time - Monitor SSL/TLS negotiation (HTTPS only)
  • ⚙️ Server Processing Time - Measure time to first byte
  • 📥 Content Transfer Time - Track download duration
  • ⏱️ Total Request Time - Complete end-to-end timing
  • 📊 Performance Grades - Automatic A+ to F rating
  • ⚠️ Status Indicators - Visual indicators for each phase (✅ ⚠️ 🔴)

Installation

From Raycast Store

  1. Open Raycast
  2. Search for "HTTP Performance Analyzer"
  3. Click "Install"

Manual Installation (Development)

# Clone and setup
git clone <repository-url>
cd httpperf
npm install

# Start development mode
npm run dev

Usage

  1. Open Raycast
  2. Type "Analyze HTTP Performance"
  3. Enter the URL you want to test
  4. View the performance metrics

Keyboard Shortcuts

  • Cmd+C - Copy results
  • Cmd+U - Copy URL
  • Cmd+D - View detailed report

Advanced Options

  • HTTP Method: GET, POST, PUT, DELETE, HEAD, PATCH, OPTIONS
  • Custom Headers: Add custom HTTP headers
  • Follow Redirects: Enable/disable redirect following

Display

The extension shows:

Top Section:

  • Connection info (IP, HTTP version, status code, performance grade)
  • Downloaded size and speed

Timing Breakdown:

  • Each phase with duration and percentage
  • Color-coded status indicators:
    • ✅ Green = Excellent performance
    • ⚠️ Orange = Could be improved
    • 🔴 Red = Needs optimization

Example:

⚡ 756ms

🔗 Connection               ✅ 200 Success · HTTP/2 · ⚡ A
   142.250.185.196

💾 Downloaded               4.02 KB at 5.31 KB/s

🌐 DNS Lookup              150ms      18.5%  ✅
🔗 TCP Connection          119ms      14.1%  ✅
🔒 TLS Handshake           356ms      47.0%  🔴
⚙️  Server Processing      131ms      17.3%  ✅
📥 Content Transfer          0ms       0.0%  ✅
🕐 Total Time              756ms

Performance Thresholds

Each phase is evaluated against standard thresholds:

  • DNS: < 50ms ✅ | 50-150ms ⚠️ | >150ms 🔴
  • TCP: < 100ms ✅ | 100-200ms ⚠️ | >200ms 🔴
  • TLS: < 200ms ✅ | 200-400ms ⚠️ | >400ms 🔴
  • Server: < 500ms ✅ | 500-1500ms ⚠️ | >1500ms 🔴
  • Transfer: < 200ms ✅ | 200-600ms ⚠️ | >600ms 🔴

Requirements

  • Raycast (latest version recommended)
  • macOS 11.0 or later
  • curl command (pre-installed on macOS)

Development

# Install dependencies
npm install

# Start development mode
npm run dev

# Build for production
npm run build

# Lint code
npm run lint

Troubleshooting

"Failed to analyze" error

  • Verify the URL is valid and accessible
  • Check your internet connection
  • Some websites may block automated requests
  • Try with a different URL

No TLS metrics

  • TLS metrics only appear for HTTPS URLs
  • HTTP requests will show 0ms for TLS

Unexpected timing

  • Network conditions affect results
  • Server location and load impact timing
  • Run multiple tests for consistency

Contributing

Contributions welcome! Please submit a Pull Request.

License

MIT License

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md for version history.

Contributors1
Avatarpernielsentikaer
Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
Developer ToolsProductivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Clean Keyboard logo

Clean Keyboard

Lock your keyboard to clean it easily

Video Downloader logo

Video Downloader

Download videos from YouTube, 𝕏, Twitch, Instagram, Bilibili and more

Apple Notes logo

Apple Notes

Search and create notes within the Apple Notes application.

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
ManifestoCustomersCareersTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.