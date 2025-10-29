A comprehensive Raycast extension that provides seamless access to your Keeper Security vault directly to your macOS desktop through Raycast. Manage records, generate secure credentials, and access your vault records without leaving your workflow.
Keeper Commander CLI: Must be globally installed using binary and authenticated on your system
Keeper Security Account: Active subscription with vault access
Docker Desktop: Download & install docker desktop for your system, must be accessible in terminal.
In order to preserve zero knowledge and provide all of the full Raycast integration capabilities, you need to run the Keeper Commander service on your local machine, or any server that can be accessed over an HTTPS connection.
Choose the setup option that best fits your Keeper Security account type:
Follow the steps under Using Base64-Encoded KSM Config method in the official Keeper documentation to perform the initial configuration.
When running the Docker container:
'<commands>' placeholder in the
-c argument with the following command list:
"generate,get,list,this-device,sync-down,share,totp,server" and at the end add
-q n argument
Example:
docker run --name keeper-service-mode -d -p 9007:9007 \
keeper/commander \
service-create -p 9007 -c "generate,get,list,this-device,sync-down,share,totp,server" -f json \
--ksm-config XXXXXXXXXXYOUR_BASE64_CONFIGXXXXXXXX \
--record ABC123-DEF456-GHI789 -q n
Follow the steps under With Config File Authentication method in the official Keeper documentation to perform the initial configuration.
When running the Docker container:
/path/to/local/config.json in the
-v argument with YOUR_LOCAL_CONFIG_FILE_PATH
'<commands>' placeholder in the
-c argument with the following command list:
"generate,get,list,this-device,sync-down,share,totp,server" and at the end add
-q n argument
Example:
docker run --name keeper-service-mode -d -p 9007:9007 \
-v /path/to/local/config.json:/home/commander/.keeper/config.json \
keeper/commander \
service-create -p 9007 -c "generate,get,list,this-device,sync-down,share,totp,server" -f json \
-q n
Note: If port (eg: 9007) is already in use, replace all its occurrences with an available port (e.g. 9008).
Once the container starts:
keeper-service-mode.
Keeper Service Mode API Key:
Look for a log line starting with
Generated API key: and copy the value that comes after it — this is your API Key.
Keeper Service Mode API URL:
Look for a log line starting with
Commander Service starting on: and copy the URL that comes after it — this is your API URL.
Note: If the API URL includes /api/v1, you can ignore or remove it.
Example:
http://localhost:8080 or your
NGROK URL.
Important: If the container restarts (e.g. due to a laptop reboot or manual restart), the API key may change.
To retrieve the API key:
- Locate the
Commander Service Moderecord in your Keeper Vault.
- Download and open the
config.jsonfile to copy the API key, OR
- Check the container logs for the newly generated API key.
Example:
Open Raycast using your configured hotkey.
Search for "Keeper Security" and run any
keeper security command from the extension.
If you're not authenticated, the extension will prompt you to enter the API URL and API Key.
Paste the values you copied from the Docker container logs.
Click Continue to complete the setup.
Example:
Note: Need to update preferences later?
You can update the extension settings anytime:
- Open Raycast Settings and go to the Extensions tab.
- Search for "Keeper Security" in the list.
- On the right-side panel, update the required preferences:
- API URL — Your Keeper Service Mode URL (eg:
http://localhost:8080)
- API Key — Your Keeper Service Mode API Key
Purpose: View and interact with all your vault records.
Available Actions:
"Authentication failed"
Restart Keeper Service Mode Docker container to get a fresh API key
Verify your API key is correct in extension preferences (get the latest key from Docker service mode container logs)
OR
To retrieve the API key:
Locate the
Commander Service Mode record in your Keeper Vault.
Download and open the
config.json file to copy the API key
"Server not running / Service unavailable"
/api/v1 or
/api/v2)
"Rate limit exceeded"
"No records found"
"Service won't start"
"Docker not found"
Port Conflict: "PORT already in use"
Change port 9007 to an available alternative, such as 9008.
9008.
For support, Bugs or feature requests, please open a Github issue.
