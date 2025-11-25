🚀 Launchpad+
A beautiful, tag-powered Launchpad for your macOS apps — built for Raycast.
✨ Overview
Launchpad+ lets you browse, search, and organize your macOS applications with custom color-coded tags — directly inside Raycast.
Think of it as the smarter Launchpad: fast, flexible, and beautifully integrated with your workflow.
🎯 Features
- 🔍 Fuzzy search through all installed apps
- 🏷️ Add custom tags with colors for better organization
- ✏️ Edit, rename, or delete tags easily
- 🧩 Filter apps by tag using
#tag in search
- 💾 Automatic storage in Raycast LocalStorage
- ⚡ Instant updates between tag and app lists
- 🎨 Clean, minimal macOS-style UI
💡 Usage
- Open Raycast and type Launchpad+
- View your installed apps in a clean searchable list
- Press
⌘ + K → choose Edit Tags
- Create, edit, or delete tags as needed
- Filter apps quickly by typing
#tagname in the search bar
⚙️ Tag Management
- Create Tags: Add a new tag with a custom color
- Edit Tags: Rename or recolor existing tags
- Delete Tags: Instantly remove unused tags from all apps