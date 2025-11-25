StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Launchpad+

A powerful and beautiful Launchpad for macOS that lets you organize and launch your apps with custom color-coded tags.
Ka
Kamil
New
Install Extension
Overview

🚀 Launchpad+

A beautiful, tag-powered Launchpad for your macOS apps — built for Raycast.

✨ Overview

Launchpad+ lets you browse, search, and organize your macOS applications with custom color-coded tags — directly inside Raycast.

Think of it as the smarter Launchpad: fast, flexible, and beautifully integrated with your workflow.

🎯 Features

  • 🔍 Fuzzy search through all installed apps
  • 🏷️ Add custom tags with colors for better organization
  • ✏️ Edit, rename, or delete tags easily
  • 🧩 Filter apps by tag using #tag in search
  • 💾 Automatic storage in Raycast LocalStorage
  • Instant updates between tag and app lists
  • 🎨 Clean, minimal macOS-style UI

💡 Usage

  1. Open Raycast and type Launchpad+
  2. View your installed apps in a clean searchable list
  3. Press ⌘ + K → choose Edit Tags
  4. Create, edit, or delete tags as needed
  5. Filter apps quickly by typing #tagname in the search bar

⚙️ Tag Management

  • Create Tags: Add a new tag with a custom color
  • Edit Tags: Rename or recolor existing tags
  • Delete Tags: Instantly remove unused tags from all apps
Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
ProductivityApplicationsSystem
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
ManifestoCustomersCareersTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAcceptable Use PolicyDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.