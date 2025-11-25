🚀 Launchpad+

A beautiful, tag-powered Launchpad for your macOS apps — built for Raycast.

✨ Overview

Launchpad+ lets you browse, search, and organize your macOS applications with custom color-coded tags — directly inside Raycast.

Think of it as the smarter Launchpad: fast, flexible, and beautifully integrated with your workflow.

🎯 Features

💡 Usage

Open Raycast and type Launchpad+ View your installed apps in a clean searchable list Press ⌘ + K → choose Edit Tags Create, edit, or delete tags as needed Filter apps quickly by typing #tagname in the search bar

⚙️ Tag Management