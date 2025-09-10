Yr Weather Forecast

A modern, feature-rich Raycast extension for displaying weather forecasts from The Norwegian Institute of Meteorology (MET). Get accurate weather information with an intuitive interface, smart search, and beautiful visualizations.

Maintainer: Kynd

Contact: weather@kynd.no

Issues & Feedback: GitHub Issues

✨ Features

🌤️ Weather & Forecasts

Accurate Data : Powered by MET's official weather API

: Powered by MET's official weather API Detailed Views : Hourly forecasts with temperature, wind, precipitation, and weather conditions

: Hourly forecasts with temperature, wind, precipitation, and weather conditions Visual Graphs : Beautiful SVG charts showing temperature trends and precipitation

: Beautiful SVG charts showing temperature trends and precipitation Quick Day Access: Get weather for specific dates with natural language queries

🔍 Smart Search & Navigation

Location Search : Find any city or place worldwide using OpenStreetMap

: Find any city or place worldwide using OpenStreetMap Quick Day Queries : "Oslo fredag", "London next monday", "Bergen 25"

: "Oslo fredag", "London next monday", "Bergen 25" Favorites System : Save your most-used locations for instant access

: Save your most-used locations for instant access Smart Search: Intelligent caching and query parsing

🎨 UX stuff

Welcome System : Helpful onboarding for new users

: Helpful onboarding for new users Keyboard Shortcuts : Quick actions for power users

: Quick actions for power users Units Support: Metric (default) or Imperial units

🚀 Technicalities

Fast Performance : Intelligent caching reduces API calls

: Intelligent caching reduces API calls Error Handling : Graceful fallbacks and user-friendly error messages

: Graceful fallbacks and user-friendly error messages Network Testing : Built-in connectivity diagnostics

: Built-in connectivity diagnostics Debug Mode: Optional console output for troubleshooting

🚀 Getting Started

Installation

Open Raycast and go to Extensions Search for "Yr Weather Forecast" Install the extension Run the Yr command to get started

First Use

Search for a location: Type a city name (minimum 3 characters) Quick day search: Try "Oslo fredag" or "London tomorrow" Add to favorites: Use Cmd+F to save frequently used locations Explore views: Press Enter on favorites to see detailed forecasts Switch to data view: Press D in any forecast or graph view to see tabular data

📱 How to Use

Main Interface

Search Bar : Type to find locations worldwide

: Type to find locations worldwide Favorites Section : Your saved locations with current weather

: Your saved locations with current weather Quick Actions: Add/remove favorites, view forecasts, open graphs

Search Features

Location Search : Type city names, addresses, or landmarks

: Type city names, addresses, or landmarks Date Queries : "Oslo fredag" or "oslo friday" for upcoming Friday "London next monday" for next Monday "Bergen 25" for the 25th (if available within the 9 day forecast) "Paris tomorrow" or "Paris i morgen"

:

Navigation

Enter : Show current weather (search) or open forecast (favorites)

: Show current weather (search) or open forecast (favorites) Cmd+F : Add location to favorites

: Add location to favorites Cmd+Shift+F : Remove from favorites

: Remove from favorites Cmd+Shift+W: Show welcome message from any view

⌨️ Keyboard Shortcuts

Global Shortcuts

Cmd+Shift+W : Show welcome message from any view

: Show welcome message from any view Cmd+Shift+Alt+W: Hide welcome message

Search & Favorites

Cmd+F : Add location to favorites

: Add location to favorites Cmd+Shift+F : Remove location from favorites

: Remove location from favorites Enter : Show current weather (search results) or open forecast (favorites)

: Show current weather (search results) or open forecast (favorites) Cmd+G : Open graph view directly

: Open graph view directly Cmd+K: Configure command preferences

View Navigation

D : Switch to data table view (from Forecast or Graph view)

: Switch to data table view (from Forecast or Graph view) G : Switch to graph view (from data table view)

: Switch to graph view (from data table view) Space: Toggle between detailed (48-hour) and summary (9-day) modes in Forecast view

Detailed Views

Forecast View : Combined hourly data with graphs and data tables

: Combined hourly data with graphs and data tables One-Day View : Focused view for specific dates

: Focused view for specific dates Graph View : Visual representation of weather trends

: Visual representation of weather trends Data View: Markdown table of the current location's data

Data View

The Data View provides a comprehensive markdown table showing detailed weather information for the current location. This view is available in both the Forecast View and Graph View.

Accessing Data View:

From Forecast View : Press D to switch from graph to data table

: Press to switch from graph to data table From Graph View : Press D to switch from graph to data table

: Press to switch from graph to data table Switch back to Graph: Press G from data view

Data View Features:

Complete weather data in tabular format

Temperature, wind, precipitation, and weather conditions

Time-stamped entries for easy reference

⚙️ Preferences

Access preferences via Yr command → Cmd+K → Configure Command:

Units : Metric (°C, m/s, mm) or Imperial (°F, mph, in)

: Metric (°C, m/s, mm) or Imperial (°F, mph, in) Show Wind Direction : Display wind arrows and cardinal directions

: Display wind arrows and cardinal directions Show Sunrise/Sunset : Include sun times in location displays

: Include sun times in location displays Debug Mode: Enable console output for troubleshooting

🔧 Debug Mode

Enable debug mode in preferences to see detailed console output for:

API request failures and responses

Network connectivity test results

Weather data fetching errors

Location search failures

Perfect for troubleshooting connectivity issues or understanding API behavior.

📊 Data Sources

All APIs are used in compliance with their respective terms of service.

🗄️ Caching

Forecast Data : 30 minutes per location

: 30 minutes per location Sunrise/Sunset : 6 hours per location/day

: 6 hours per location/day Search Results: Intelligent caching for better performance

🔐 Requirements & Privacy

This extension uses publicly available APIs that don't require authentication:

MET APIs : Free weather data from the Norwegian Meteorological Institute

: Free weather data from the Norwegian Meteorological Institute OpenStreetMap Nominatim : Free geocoding service for location search

: Free geocoding service for location search No registration or API keys needed - just install and use!

Privacy & Data Usage

No Personal Data Collection : The extension doesn't collect, store, or transmit any personal information

: The extension doesn't collect, store, or transmit any personal information Local Storage Only : All data (favorites, cache) is stored locally on your device

: All data (favorites, cache) is stored locally on your device No Tracking : No analytics, tracking, or user behavior monitoring

: No analytics, tracking, or user behavior monitoring Open Source : Full source code is available for transparency and security review

: Full source code is available for transparency and security review Data Retention : Cached weather data is automatically cleared after expiration (30 minutes to 6 hours)

: Cached weather data is automatically cleared after expiration (30 minutes to 6 hours) Location Privacy: Search queries are sent to OpenStreetMap for geocoding, but no personal identifiers are included

📄 License

MIT License - see package.json for details.

🤝 Contributing

We welcome contributions! Please open an issue or submit a pull request on GitHub.

📞 Support

GitHub Issues : Report bugs or request features

: Report bugs or request features Email : weather@kynd.no

: weather@kynd.no Documentation: Check this README and inline code comments

Made with 🫶 by Kynd