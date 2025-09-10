StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Weather Forecast

Weather forecast using the Norwegian Meteorological Institute's API
AvatarAxel Holene
Overview

Yr Weather Forecast

A modern, feature-rich Raycast extension for displaying weather forecasts from The Norwegian Institute of Meteorology (MET). Get accurate weather information with an intuitive interface, smart search, and beautiful visualizations.

Maintainer: Kynd
Contact: weather@kynd.no
Issues & Feedback: GitHub Issues

✨ Features

🌤️ Weather & Forecasts

  • Accurate Data: Powered by MET's official weather API
  • Detailed Views: Hourly forecasts with temperature, wind, precipitation, and weather conditions
  • Visual Graphs: Beautiful SVG charts showing temperature trends and precipitation
  • Quick Day Access: Get weather for specific dates with natural language queries

🔍 Smart Search & Navigation

  • Location Search: Find any city or place worldwide using OpenStreetMap
  • Quick Day Queries: "Oslo fredag", "London next monday", "Bergen 25"
  • Favorites System: Save your most-used locations for instant access
  • Smart Search: Intelligent caching and query parsing

🎨 UX stuff

  • Welcome System: Helpful onboarding for new users
  • Keyboard Shortcuts: Quick actions for power users
  • Units Support: Metric (default) or Imperial units

🚀 Technicalities

  • Fast Performance: Intelligent caching reduces API calls
  • Error Handling: Graceful fallbacks and user-friendly error messages
  • Network Testing: Built-in connectivity diagnostics
  • Debug Mode: Optional console output for troubleshooting

🚀 Getting Started

Installation

  1. Open Raycast and go to Extensions
  2. Search for "Yr Weather Forecast"
  3. Install the extension
  4. Run the Yr command to get started

First Use

  1. Search for a location: Type a city name (minimum 3 characters)
  2. Quick day search: Try "Oslo fredag" or "London tomorrow"
  3. Add to favorites: Use Cmd+F to save frequently used locations
  4. Explore views: Press Enter on favorites to see detailed forecasts
  5. Switch to data view: Press D in any forecast or graph view to see tabular data

📱 How to Use

Main Interface

  • Search Bar: Type to find locations worldwide
  • Favorites Section: Your saved locations with current weather
  • Quick Actions: Add/remove favorites, view forecasts, open graphs

Search Features

  • Location Search: Type city names, addresses, or landmarks
  • Date Queries:
    • "Oslo fredag" or "oslo friday" for upcoming Friday
    • "London next monday" for next Monday
    • "Bergen 25" for the 25th (if available within the 9 day forecast)
    • "Paris tomorrow" or "Paris i morgen"

Navigation

  • Enter: Show current weather (search) or open forecast (favorites)
  • Cmd+F: Add location to favorites
  • Cmd+Shift+F: Remove from favorites
  • Cmd+Shift+W: Show welcome message from any view

⌨️ Keyboard Shortcuts

Global Shortcuts

  • Cmd+Shift+W: Show welcome message from any view
  • Cmd+Shift+Alt+W: Hide welcome message

Search & Favorites

  • Cmd+F: Add location to favorites
  • Cmd+Shift+F: Remove location from favorites
  • Enter: Show current weather (search results) or open forecast (favorites)
  • Cmd+G: Open graph view directly
  • Cmd+K: Configure command preferences

View Navigation

  • D: Switch to data table view (from Forecast or Graph view)
  • G: Switch to graph view (from data table view)
  • Space: Toggle between detailed (48-hour) and summary (9-day) modes in Forecast view

Detailed Views

  • Forecast View: Combined hourly data with graphs and data tables
  • One-Day View: Focused view for specific dates
  • Graph View: Visual representation of weather trends
  • Data View: Markdown table of the current location's data

Data View

The Data View provides a comprehensive markdown table showing detailed weather information for the current location. This view is available in both the Forecast View and Graph View.

Accessing Data View:

  • From Forecast View: Press D to switch from graph to data table
  • From Graph View: Press D to switch from graph to data table
  • Switch back to Graph: Press G from data view

Data View Features:

  • Complete weather data in tabular format
  • Temperature, wind, precipitation, and weather conditions
  • Time-stamped entries for easy reference

⚙️ Preferences

Access preferences via Yr command → Cmd+K → Configure Command:

  • Units: Metric (°C, m/s, mm) or Imperial (°F, mph, in)
  • Show Wind Direction: Display wind arrows and cardinal directions
  • Show Sunrise/Sunset: Include sun times in location displays
  • Debug Mode: Enable console output for troubleshooting

🔧 Debug Mode

Enable debug mode in preferences to see detailed console output for:

  • API request failures and responses
  • Network connectivity test results
  • Weather data fetching errors
  • Location search failures

Perfect for troubleshooting connectivity issues or understanding API behavior.

📊 Data Sources

All APIs are used in compliance with their respective terms of service.

🗄️ Caching

  • Forecast Data: 30 minutes per location
  • Sunrise/Sunset: 6 hours per location/day
  • Search Results: Intelligent caching for better performance

🔐 Requirements & Privacy

This extension uses publicly available APIs that don't require authentication:

  • MET APIs: Free weather data from the Norwegian Meteorological Institute
  • OpenStreetMap Nominatim: Free geocoding service for location search
  • No registration or API keys needed - just install and use!

Privacy & Data Usage

  • No Personal Data Collection: The extension doesn't collect, store, or transmit any personal information
  • Local Storage Only: All data (favorites, cache) is stored locally on your device
  • No Tracking: No analytics, tracking, or user behavior monitoring
  • Open Source: Full source code is available for transparency and security review
  • Data Retention: Cached weather data is automatically cleared after expiration (30 minutes to 6 hours)
  • Location Privacy: Search queries are sent to OpenStreetMap for geocoding, but no personal identifiers are included

📄 License

MIT License - see package.json for details.

🤝 Contributing

We welcome contributions! Please open an issue or submit a pull request on GitHub.

📞 Support

Made with 🫶 by Kynd

Avatarpernielsentikaer
  • macOS
Productivity
View source
