Yr Weather Forecast
A modern, feature-rich Raycast extension for displaying weather forecasts from The Norwegian Institute of Meteorology (MET). Get accurate weather information with an intuitive interface, smart search, and beautiful visualizations.
Maintainer: Kynd
Contact: weather@kynd.no
Issues & Feedback: GitHub Issues
✨ Features
🌤️ Weather & Forecasts
- Accurate Data: Powered by MET's official weather API
- Detailed Views: Hourly forecasts with temperature, wind, precipitation, and weather conditions
- Visual Graphs: Beautiful SVG charts showing temperature trends and precipitation
- Quick Day Access: Get weather for specific dates with natural language queries
🔍 Smart Search & Navigation
- Location Search: Find any city or place worldwide using OpenStreetMap
- Quick Day Queries: "Oslo fredag", "London next monday", "Bergen 25"
- Favorites System: Save your most-used locations for instant access
- Smart Search: Intelligent caching and query parsing
🎨 UX stuff
- Welcome System: Helpful onboarding for new users
- Keyboard Shortcuts: Quick actions for power users
- Units Support: Metric (default) or Imperial units
🚀 Technicalities
- Fast Performance: Intelligent caching reduces API calls
- Error Handling: Graceful fallbacks and user-friendly error messages
- Network Testing: Built-in connectivity diagnostics
- Debug Mode: Optional console output for troubleshooting
🚀 Getting Started
Installation
- Open Raycast and go to Extensions
- Search for "Yr Weather Forecast"
- Install the extension
- Run the
Yr command to get started
First Use
- Search for a location: Type a city name (minimum 3 characters)
- Quick day search: Try "Oslo fredag" or "London tomorrow"
- Add to favorites: Use
Cmd+F to save frequently used locations
- Explore views: Press Enter on favorites to see detailed forecasts
- Switch to data view: Press
D in any forecast or graph view to see tabular data
📱 How to Use
Main Interface
- Search Bar: Type to find locations worldwide
- Favorites Section: Your saved locations with current weather
- Quick Actions: Add/remove favorites, view forecasts, open graphs
Search Features
- Location Search: Type city names, addresses, or landmarks
- Date Queries:
- "Oslo fredag" or "oslo friday" for upcoming Friday
- "London next monday" for next Monday
- "Bergen 25" for the 25th (if available within the 9 day forecast)
- "Paris tomorrow" or "Paris i morgen"
Navigation
- Enter: Show current weather (search) or open forecast (favorites)
- Cmd+F: Add location to favorites
- Cmd+Shift+F: Remove from favorites
- Cmd+Shift+W: Show welcome message from any view
⌨️ Keyboard Shortcuts
Global Shortcuts
- Cmd+Shift+W: Show welcome message from any view
- Cmd+Shift+Alt+W: Hide welcome message
Search & Favorites
- Cmd+F: Add location to favorites
- Cmd+Shift+F: Remove location from favorites
- Enter: Show current weather (search results) or open forecast (favorites)
- Cmd+G: Open graph view directly
- Cmd+K: Configure command preferences
View Navigation
- D: Switch to data table view (from Forecast or Graph view)
- G: Switch to graph view (from data table view)
- Space: Toggle between detailed (48-hour) and summary (9-day) modes in Forecast view
Detailed Views
- Forecast View: Combined hourly data with graphs and data tables
- One-Day View: Focused view for specific dates
- Graph View: Visual representation of weather trends
- Data View: Markdown table of the current location's data
Data View
The Data View provides a comprehensive markdown table showing detailed weather information for the current location. This view is available in both the Forecast View and Graph View.
Accessing Data View:
- From Forecast View: Press
D to switch from graph to data table
- From Graph View: Press
D to switch from graph to data table
- Switch back to Graph: Press
G from data view
Data View Features:
- Complete weather data in tabular format
- Temperature, wind, precipitation, and weather conditions
- Time-stamped entries for easy reference
⚙️ Preferences
Access preferences via
Yr command →
Cmd+K → Configure Command:
- Units: Metric (°C, m/s, mm) or Imperial (°F, mph, in)
- Show Wind Direction: Display wind arrows and cardinal directions
- Show Sunrise/Sunset: Include sun times in location displays
- Debug Mode: Enable console output for troubleshooting
🔧 Debug Mode
Enable debug mode in preferences to see detailed console output for:
- API request failures and responses
- Network connectivity test results
- Weather data fetching errors
- Location search failures
Perfect for troubleshooting connectivity issues or understanding API behavior.
📊 Data Sources
All APIs are used in compliance with their respective terms of service.
🗄️ Caching
- Forecast Data: 30 minutes per location
- Sunrise/Sunset: 6 hours per location/day
- Search Results: Intelligent caching for better performance
🔐 Requirements & Privacy
This extension uses publicly available APIs that don't require authentication:
- MET APIs: Free weather data from the Norwegian Meteorological Institute
- OpenStreetMap Nominatim: Free geocoding service for location search
- No registration or API keys needed - just install and use!
Privacy & Data Usage
- No Personal Data Collection: The extension doesn't collect, store, or transmit any personal information
- Local Storage Only: All data (favorites, cache) is stored locally on your device
- No Tracking: No analytics, tracking, or user behavior monitoring
- Open Source: Full source code is available for transparency and security review
- Data Retention: Cached weather data is automatically cleared after expiration (30 minutes to 6 hours)
- Location Privacy: Search queries are sent to OpenStreetMap for geocoding, but no personal identifiers are included
📄 License
MIT License - see package.json for details.
🤝 Contributing
We welcome contributions! Please open an issue or submit a pull request on GitHub.
📞 Support
Made with 🫶 by Kynd