Control Kiro directly from Raycast.
Browse through your recent Kiro projects with search and filtering capabilities. Pin important projects for quick access.
Open the currently selected Finder or Path Finder items with Kiro. If no items are selected, opens the current directory.
Open a new Kiro window using AppleScript automation.
View all installed Kiro extensions with details like version, publisher, and installation date.
Search and install extensions from the Kiro marketplace.
Execute Kiro command palette commands directly from Raycast (requires Raycast for Kiro extension).
This extension provides convenient keyboard shortcuts for quick access:
Shift+Option+K) - Open New Window
Option+K) - Open with Kiro (opens selected Finder item)
Cmd+Option+K) - Search Recent Projects
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Start development
npm run dev
# Build extension
npm run build
# Lint code
npm run lint
MIT License
Copyright (c) 2025 Jyothish Ram
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.