Manage Codex MCP servers and skills with safe local operations.
config.toml (create, edit, duplicate, import, validate, delete).
SKILL.md files (import ZIP supported).
config.toml (default
~/.codex/config.toml).
~/.codex/skills/.
code.
MCP JSON (bulk):
{
"mcpServers": {
"playwright": {
"command": "npx",
"args": ["-y", "@playwright/mcp"]
}
}
}
MCP JSON (single):
{
"name": "playwright",
"command": "npx",
"args": ["-y", "@playwright/mcp"]
}
ZIP structure (either form is valid):
my-skill.zip
├── SKILL.md
├── scripts/
│ └── setup.sh
└── notes.txt
my-skill.zip
└── my-skill/
├── SKILL.md
├── scripts/
│ └── setup.sh
└── notes.txt