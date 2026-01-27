StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

YouTube Highlights

Capture and manage highlights from YouTube videos with timestamps
AvatarKofi Okyere-Dede
New
Install Extension
Overview

YouTube Highlights

Capture and manage highlights from YouTube videos while you watch. Mark the moments that matter, add notes, and export them for later.

Note This extension is not affiliated with YouTube and is not the YouTube Studio highlight feature. Check our website for more info.

The Problem

YouTube is full of valuable content, but finding that one quote, concept or moment you remember from a video you recently watched can be a pain. Scrubbing through hours of content to rediscover a 30-second insight is not a good use of your time.

This extension lets you mark those moments as you watch, so you can come back to them without the hunt.

What You Can Do

  • Create highlights while watching YouTube in Arc browser. The extension captures the current timestamp and a configurable duration before it.
  • Add notes to your highlights for context.
  • View all your highlights in chronological order or grouped by video.
  • Search through your highlights by text or video title.
  • Export highlights to Markdown, JSON, or CSV.

Requirements

  • macOS
  • Arc browser
  • A YouTube video playing in Arc

Getting Started

  1. Open a YouTube video in Arc browser
  2. Use the Create Highlight command to capture the current moment
  3. Optionally add a note
  4. View your highlights using View Recent Highlights or Search Videos

Cloud Backup (Optional)

Sign in with your account to:

  • Back up your highlights to the cloud
  • Sync highlights across devices (Pro)

Without signing in, all highlights are stored locally on your Mac.

Preferences

  • Highlight Duration: How many seconds before the current timestamp to capture (default: 30)
  • Enable Arc Browser: Toggle Arc browser support
  • Show note input after highlight: Prompt for a note after creating each highlight

Export Options

Export your highlights in multiple formats:

  • Markdown: Good for notes apps and documentation
  • JSON: For programmatic use or data migration
  • CSV: For spreadsheets and analysis
Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
ProductivityMedia
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
ManifestoCustomersCareersTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAcceptable Use PolicyDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.