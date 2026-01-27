YouTube Highlights
Capture and manage highlights from YouTube videos while you watch. Mark the moments that matter, add notes, and export them for later.
Note
This extension is not affiliated with YouTube and is not the YouTube Studio highlight feature. Check our website for more info.
The Problem
YouTube is full of valuable content, but finding that one quote, concept or moment you remember from a video you recently watched can be a pain. Scrubbing through hours of content to rediscover a 30-second insight is not a good use of your time.
This extension lets you mark those moments as you watch, so you can come back to them without the hunt.
What You Can Do
- Create highlights while watching YouTube in Arc browser. The extension captures the current timestamp and a configurable duration before it.
- Add notes to your highlights for context.
- View all your highlights in chronological order or grouped by video.
- Search through your highlights by text or video title.
- Export highlights to Markdown, JSON, or CSV.
Requirements
- macOS
- Arc browser
- A YouTube video playing in Arc
Getting Started
- Open a YouTube video in Arc browser
- Use the Create Highlight command to capture the current moment
- Optionally add a note
- View your highlights using View Recent Highlights or Search Videos
Cloud Backup (Optional)
Sign in with your account to:
- Back up your highlights to the cloud
- Sync highlights across devices (Pro)
Without signing in, all highlights are stored locally on your Mac.
Preferences
- Highlight Duration: How many seconds before the current timestamp to capture (default: 30)
- Enable Arc Browser: Toggle Arc browser support
- Show note input after highlight: Prompt for a note after creating each highlight
Export Options
Export your highlights in multiple formats:
- Markdown: Good for notes apps and documentation
- JSON: For programmatic use or data migration
- CSV: For spreadsheets and analysis