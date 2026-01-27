YouTube Highlights

Capture and manage highlights from YouTube videos while you watch. Mark the moments that matter, add notes, and export them for later.

Note This extension is not affiliated with YouTube and is not the YouTube Studio highlight feature. Check our website for more info.

The Problem

YouTube is full of valuable content, but finding that one quote, concept or moment you remember from a video you recently watched can be a pain. Scrubbing through hours of content to rediscover a 30-second insight is not a good use of your time.

This extension lets you mark those moments as you watch, so you can come back to them without the hunt.

What You Can Do

Create highlights while watching YouTube in Arc browser. The extension captures the current timestamp and a configurable duration before it.

Add notes to your highlights for context.

to your highlights for context. View all your highlights in chronological order or grouped by video.

in chronological order or grouped by video. Search through your highlights by text or video title.

through your highlights by text or video title. Export highlights to Markdown, JSON, or CSV.

Requirements

macOS

Arc browser

A YouTube video playing in Arc

Getting Started

Open a YouTube video in Arc browser Use the Create Highlight command to capture the current moment Optionally add a note View your highlights using View Recent Highlights or Search Videos

Cloud Backup (Optional)

Sign in with your account to:

Back up your highlights to the cloud

Sync highlights across devices (Pro)

Without signing in, all highlights are stored locally on your Mac.

Preferences

Highlight Duration : How many seconds before the current timestamp to capture (default: 30)

: How many seconds before the current timestamp to capture (default: 30) Enable Arc Browser : Toggle Arc browser support

: Toggle Arc browser support Show note input after highlight: Prompt for a note after creating each highlight

Export Options

Export your highlights in multiple formats: