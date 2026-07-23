OpenSearch DevTools

Query and manage your OpenSearch clusters from Raycast — keyboard-first.

Features

Console — paste OpenSearch Dashboards Dev Tools syntax ( GET posts/_search + a JSON body) and run it directly.

— paste OpenSearch Dashboards Dev Tools syntax ( + a JSON body) and run it directly. API Explorer — send any request ( GET , POST , PUT , DELETE ) with a JSON body and inspect the response.

— send any request ( , , , ) with a JSON body and inspect the response. Command Palette — one-keystroke access to common commands (Cluster Health, Cat Indices, Nodes, Aliases, Templates, Tasks…).

— one-keystroke access to common commands (Cluster Health, Cat Indices, Nodes, Aliases, Templates, Tasks…). Search — pick an index and run a search query.

— pick an index and run a search query. Query History — re-run recent queries and keep favorites (last 100).

— re-run recent queries and keep favorites (last 100). Manage Connections — save multiple clusters (Dev / Stage / Production) and pick a default.

Setup

Open Manage Connections and add a cluster. Two authentication modes are supported:

Basic Auth — username / password (self-hosted clusters, OpenSearch Security plugin).

— username / password (self-hosted clusters, OpenSearch Security plugin). AWS SigV4 — access key / secret (+ optional session token), region, and service ( es for managed OpenSearch, aoss for Serverless).

Enable Ignore Certificate Errors for clusters using self-signed certificates.

If you only use a single cluster, you can instead fill in the extension preferences (URL / username / password) as a fallback.

Security

Connection details — including passwords and AWS secrets — are stored in Raycast's local encrypted database ( LocalStorage ). They never leave your machine except to talk to the clusters you configure.

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