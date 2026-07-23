Query and manage your OpenSearch clusters from Raycast — keyboard-first.
GET posts/_search + a JSON body) and run it directly.
GET,
POST,
PUT,
DELETE) with a JSON body and inspect the response.
Open Manage Connections and add a cluster. Two authentication modes are supported:
es for managed OpenSearch,
aoss for Serverless).
Enable Ignore Certificate Errors for clusters using self-signed certificates.
If you only use a single cluster, you can instead fill in the extension preferences (URL / username / password) as a fallback.
Connection details — including passwords and AWS secrets — are stored in Raycast's local encrypted database (
LocalStorage). They never leave your machine except to talk to the clusters you configure.
Every response can be copied as raw JSON, pretty JSON, a runnable
curl command, or in OpenSearch Dashboards Dev Tools console format.