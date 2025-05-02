StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Tana Paste

Converts text between Markdown and Tana Paste formats.
Alice Alexandra Moore
Overview

Tana Paste

This Raycast extension provides commands to convert text between Markdown and the Tana Paste format.

Features

  • Convert Markdown to Tana Paste: Takes Markdown text currently on your clipboard, converts it into the Tana Paste format, and pastes the result (from your clipboard).

How to Use

  1. Copy some Markdown text to your clipboard.
  2. Open Raycast and search for the "Convert Markdown to Tana Paste" command.
  3. Run the command while inside Tana, and it will paste.
  4. See clipboard history if you need the paste again.

Future Plans

  • Add a command to convert Tana Paste format back to Markdown, with better support for headings than native Tana option.

Feedback

Found a bug 🐛 or an edge case? Please open an issue on GitHub!

Productivity Applications
