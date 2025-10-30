Navigate open tabs, bookmarks, and the web in Helium browser.
⚠️ Optional Feature (Disabled by Default)
Enable "Space Switching" in extension preferences to automatically switch to Helium's macOS Space when selecting tabs.
Why this workaround exists: some browsers (e.g. Arc) implement a custom
select command in their AppleScript dictionary that handles Space switching internally. Helium doesn't have this command, and external AppleScript can't force Space switching. This workaround exploits Raycast's
open() API (which does trigger Space switching) by briefly opening/closing a temporary tab.
How it works: Opens a temporary tab -> Space switches -> Closes temp tab -> Switches to target tab. May cause a brief visual flicker.
Default behavior: Without this enabled, tab switching only works within your current Space (standard AppleScript behavior).
Install from the Raycast Store.
Via Raycast (recommended):
npm install && npm run dev from the extension folder
When submitting changes, add yourself to contributors in
package.json and update
CHANGELOG.md.