Helium

Navigate open tabs, bookmarks, and the web in Helium browser
Navigate open tabs, bookmarks, and the web in Helium browser.

Features

  • Search Tabs - Find and switch between open tabs
  • Search Web - Search using Google, DuckDuckGo, Bing, Yahoo, or Ecosia
  • Search Bookmarks - Quick access to saved bookmarks
  • New Tab/Window - Open new tabs, windows, or incognito windows

Experimental: macOS Spaces Support

⚠️ Optional Feature (Disabled by Default)

Enable "Space Switching" in extension preferences to automatically switch to Helium's macOS Space when selecting tabs.

Why this workaround exists: some browsers (e.g. Arc) implement a custom select command in their AppleScript dictionary that handles Space switching internally. Helium doesn't have this command, and external AppleScript can't force Space switching. This workaround exploits Raycast's open() API (which does trigger Space switching) by briefly opening/closing a temporary tab.

How it works: Opens a temporary tab -> Space switches -> Closes temp tab -> Switches to target tab. May cause a brief visual flicker.

Default behavior: Without this enabled, tab switching only works within your current Space (standard AppleScript behavior).

Installation

Install from the Raycast Store.

Contributing

Via Raycast (recommended):

  1. Use the "Fork Extension" action in Raycast's root search
  2. Run npm install && npm run dev from the extension folder

When submitting changes, add yourself to contributors in package.json and update CHANGELOG.md.

Planned Features

  • Find better workarounds for Space switching
    • Might look into pushing a PR to Helium directly if necessary
  • !bang integration for search
  • Tab groups visualization
Compatibility
  • macOS
