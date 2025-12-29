Vietnamese Calendar
A comprehensive Vietnamese Lunar Calendar for Raycast. View Solar and Lunar dates, check holidays with anniversary counts, and navigate easily with shortcuts.
Features
- Visual Calendar: Monthly grid displaying both Solar (Gregorian) and Lunar (Vietnamese) dates.
- Week Numbers: See the current week of the year (ISO-8601) directly in the calendar header.
- Vietnamese Holidays: Comprehensive list of traditional Lunar holidays and modern Solar holidays.
- Anniversary & Age Counts: Automatically calculates and displays years for significant historical events and ages for birthdays (e.g., "Quốc Khánh (80 năm)", "Sinh nhật Bác (135 tuổi)").
- Rich Day Details:
- View Can Chi information (Thiên Can, Địa Chi) for Year, Month, and Day.
- See relative date information (e.g., "2 days ago", "in 1 week").
- Solar & Lunar Cycles: Switch between Solar and Lunar occurrences to track anniversaries across 10 years.
- Smart Selection: Automatically defaults to Lunar Cycle for holidays and significant lunar dates (1st/15th).
- Date Conversion: Quickly convert between Solar and Lunar dates using a dedicated command with search-bar input.
Visual Cues
The calendar uses specific colors to help you identify important dates at a glance:
- Blue Text: Current day (Today).
- Red Text (Solar): Weekends (Saturday & Sunday) and Official Vietnamese Holidays.
- Red Text (Lunar): 1st (Mùng 1) and 15th (Rằm) of the Lunar month.
- Gold ✨: Indicates a holiday or special event on that day.
Commands
View Calendar
Shows a visual calendar grid.
- Arrow Keys: Navigate through days.
- Cmd + Arrow Left/Right: Previous/Next month.
- Cmd + Shift + Arrow Left/Right: Previous/Next year.
- Cmd + T: Jump to today.
- Enter: View detailed information for the selected date.
View Events
Lists all holidays and special events for the current year.
- Enter: View details and future occurrences of the selected holiday.
Convert Date
Convert between Solar and Lunar dates directly from the search bar.
- Dropdown: Switch between
Solar → Lunar and
Lunar → Solar modes.
- Search Bar: Type any date format (e.g.,
29/12/2025,
10/11) to see the conversion result instantly.
- Enter: View full details for the converted date.
Author
Created by hoando.
License
MIT