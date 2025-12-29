StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Vietnamese Calendar

A comprehensive Vietnamese Lunar Calendar for Raycast. View Solar and Lunar dates, check holidays with anniversary counts, and navigate easily with shortcuts.
Overview

Vietnamese Calendar

Features

  • Visual Calendar: Monthly grid displaying both Solar (Gregorian) and Lunar (Vietnamese) dates.
  • Week Numbers: See the current week of the year (ISO-8601) directly in the calendar header.
  • Vietnamese Holidays: Comprehensive list of traditional Lunar holidays and modern Solar holidays.
  • Anniversary & Age Counts: Automatically calculates and displays years for significant historical events and ages for birthdays (e.g., "Quốc Khánh (80 năm)", "Sinh nhật Bác (135 tuổi)").
  • Rich Day Details:
    • View Can Chi information (Thiên Can, Địa Chi) for Year, Month, and Day.
    • See relative date information (e.g., "2 days ago", "in 1 week").
    • Solar & Lunar Cycles: Switch between Solar and Lunar occurrences to track anniversaries across 10 years.
    • Smart Selection: Automatically defaults to Lunar Cycle for holidays and significant lunar dates (1st/15th).
  • Date Conversion: Quickly convert between Solar and Lunar dates using a dedicated command with search-bar input.

Visual Cues

The calendar uses specific colors to help you identify important dates at a glance:

  • Blue Text: Current day (Today).
  • Red Text (Solar): Weekends (Saturday & Sunday) and Official Vietnamese Holidays.
  • Red Text (Lunar): 1st (Mùng 1) and 15th (Rằm) of the Lunar month.
  • Gold ✨: Indicates a holiday or special event on that day.

Commands

View Calendar

Shows a visual calendar grid.

  • Arrow Keys: Navigate through days.
  • Cmd + Arrow Left/Right: Previous/Next month.
  • Cmd + Shift + Arrow Left/Right: Previous/Next year.
  • Cmd + T: Jump to today.
  • Enter: View detailed information for the selected date.

View Events

Lists all holidays and special events for the current year.

  • Enter: View details and future occurrences of the selected holiday.

Convert Date

Convert between Solar and Lunar dates directly from the search bar.

  • Dropdown: Switch between Solar → Lunar and Lunar → Solar modes.
  • Search Bar: Type any date format (e.g., 29/12/2025, 10/11) to see the conversion result instantly.
  • Enter: View full details for the converted date.

Author

Created by hoando.

License

MIT

Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
Productivity
