Vietnamese Calendar

A comprehensive Vietnamese Lunar Calendar for Raycast. View Solar and Lunar dates, check holidays with anniversary counts, and navigate easily with shortcuts.

Features

Visual Calendar : Monthly grid displaying both Solar (Gregorian) and Lunar (Vietnamese) dates.

: Monthly grid displaying both Solar (Gregorian) and Lunar (Vietnamese) dates. Week Numbers : See the current week of the year (ISO-8601) directly in the calendar header.

: See the current week of the year (ISO-8601) directly in the calendar header. Vietnamese Holidays : Comprehensive list of traditional Lunar holidays and modern Solar holidays.

: Comprehensive list of traditional Lunar holidays and modern Solar holidays. Anniversary & Age Counts : Automatically calculates and displays years for significant historical events and ages for birthdays (e.g., "Quốc Khánh (80 năm)", "Sinh nhật Bác (135 tuổi)").

: Automatically calculates and displays years for significant historical events and ages for birthdays (e.g., "Quốc Khánh (80 năm)", "Sinh nhật Bác (135 tuổi)"). Rich Day Details : View Can Chi information (Thiên Can, Địa Chi) for Year, Month, and Day. See relative date information (e.g., "2 days ago", "in 1 week"). Solar & Lunar Cycles : Switch between Solar and Lunar occurrences to track anniversaries across 10 years. Smart Selection : Automatically defaults to Lunar Cycle for holidays and significant lunar dates (1st/15th).

: Date Conversion: Quickly convert between Solar and Lunar dates using a dedicated command with search-bar input.

Visual Cues

The calendar uses specific colors to help you identify important dates at a glance:

Blue Text : Current day (Today).

: Current day (Today). Red Text (Solar) : Weekends (Saturday & Sunday) and Official Vietnamese Holidays.

: Weekends (Saturday & Sunday) and Official Vietnamese Holidays. Red Text (Lunar) : 1st (Mùng 1) and 15th (Rằm) of the Lunar month.

: 1st (Mùng 1) and 15th (Rằm) of the Lunar month. Gold ✨: Indicates a holiday or special event on that day.

Commands

View Calendar

Shows a visual calendar grid.

Arrow Keys : Navigate through days.

: Navigate through days. Cmd + Arrow Left/Right : Previous/Next month.

: Previous/Next month. Cmd + Shift + Arrow Left/Right : Previous/Next year.

: Previous/Next year. Cmd + T : Jump to today.

: Jump to today. Enter: View detailed information for the selected date.

View Events

Lists all holidays and special events for the current year.

Enter: View details and future occurrences of the selected holiday.

Convert Date

Convert between Solar and Lunar dates directly from the search bar.

Dropdown : Switch between Solar → Lunar and Lunar → Solar modes.

: Switch between and modes. Search Bar : Type any date format (e.g., 29/12/2025 , 10/11 ) to see the conversion result instantly.

: Type any date format (e.g., , ) to see the conversion result instantly. Enter: View full details for the converted date.

Author

Created by hoando.

License

MIT