React DevTools

This extension simplifies the process of opening command-line applications by integrating them with Raycast. Normally, to open a command-line app, you would need to open a terminal and type the corresponding command. With this tool, you can easily open React DevTools application through Raycast, making it more efficient and seamless.

Getting Started

Install React DevTools

npm install -g react-devtools

Configuring Your PATH

Modify your ~/.bashrc file with the following line: