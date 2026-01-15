SVG Studio

The missing bridge between AI-generated code and visual assets.

SVG Studio transforms Raycast into a lightweight IDE for vector graphics. It is designed for developers, designers, and specifically for AI-assisted workflows.

Whether you need to preview an icon generated by Gemini/ChatGPT, tweak a color attribute, or export a high-resolution PNG for a presentation, SVG Studio handles it all with a native-like experience.

🤖 The Perfect Companion for AI Coding

AI models like Gemini, ChatGPT, and Claude are amazing at writing SVG code, but they often leave you staring at raw text blocks without a preview.

SVG Studio solves this pain point:

Copy: Grab the raw SVG code block from your AI conversation. Launch: Open SVG Studio via Raycast. Visualize: The image renders instantly from your clipboard. Export: Save it as a high-quality PNG asset immediately.

No more pasting code into online converters or saving .svg files just to see what they look like.

✨ Key Features

⚡️ Instant Preview : Automatically detects and renders SVG code from your clipboard on startup.

: Automatically detects and renders SVG code from your clipboard on startup. 🖼 High-Res Export : Export SVGs to PNG with 1x, 2x (Retina), or 4x scaling . Perfect for slides and web assets.

: Export SVGs to PNG with . Perfect for slides and web assets. 📝 Pro Code Editor : Integrated Ace Editor provides syntax highlighting, code folding, and auto-completion.

: Integrated provides syntax highlighting, code folding, and auto-completion. 🎨 Interactive Canvas : Pan : Hold Space and drag to move the canvas. Zoom : Use mouse wheel or on-screen controls to inspect details. Auto Fit : One-click to center and fit the image to the window.

: 🌑 Dark Mode Support : The editor and canvas automatically adapt to your system's theme.

: The editor and canvas automatically adapt to your system's theme. 📋 Smart Copy: One-click to copy the rendered PNG image directly to your clipboard.

🚀 How to Use

Copy: Copy any SVG code (from an AI chat, a repo, or a file). Open: Run the "Open SVG Studio" command in Raycast. Edit & Inspect: Modify code on the left to see real-time updates.

Use Space + Drag to pan and Scroll to zoom. Export: Choose your scale (e.g., @2x ) and click "Save PNG" or "Copy Image".

🛠 Technical Details