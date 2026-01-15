SVG Studio
The missing bridge between AI-generated code and visual assets.
SVG Studio transforms Raycast into a lightweight IDE for vector graphics. It is designed for developers, designers, and specifically for AI-assisted workflows.
Whether you need to preview an icon generated by Gemini/ChatGPT, tweak a color attribute, or export a high-resolution PNG for a presentation, SVG Studio handles it all with a native-like experience.
🤖 The Perfect Companion for AI Coding
AI models like Gemini, ChatGPT, and Claude are amazing at writing SVG code, but they often leave you staring at raw text blocks without a preview.
SVG Studio solves this pain point:
- Copy: Grab the raw SVG code block from your AI conversation.
- Launch: Open SVG Studio via Raycast.
- Visualize: The image renders instantly from your clipboard.
- Export: Save it as a high-quality PNG asset immediately.
No more pasting code into online converters or saving
.svg files just to see what they look like.
✨ Key Features
- ⚡️ Instant Preview: Automatically detects and renders SVG code from your clipboard on startup.
- 🖼 High-Res Export: Export SVGs to PNG with 1x, 2x (Retina), or 4x scaling. Perfect for slides and web assets.
- 📝 Pro Code Editor: Integrated Ace Editor provides syntax highlighting, code folding, and auto-completion.
- 🎨 Interactive Canvas:
- Pan: Hold
Space and drag to move the canvas.
- Zoom: Use mouse wheel or on-screen controls to inspect details.
- Auto Fit: One-click to center and fit the image to the window.
- 🌑 Dark Mode Support: The editor and canvas automatically adapt to your system's theme.
- 📋 Smart Copy: One-click to copy the rendered PNG image directly to your clipboard.
🚀 How to Use
- Copy: Copy any SVG code (from an AI chat, a repo, or a file).
- Open: Run the "Open SVG Studio" command in Raycast.
- Edit & Inspect:
- Modify code on the left to see real-time updates.
- Use
Space + Drag to pan and
Scroll to zoom.
- Export: Choose your scale (e.g.,
@2x) and click "Save PNG" or "Copy Image".
🛠 Technical Details
- Engine: Powered by a local Webview with Ace Editor (CDN).
- Privacy First: Rendering happens locally on your machine. No SVG data is sent to any server.
- Performance: Optimized for smooth 60fps panning and zooming.