Extension Icon

SVG Studio

Powerful SVG previewer and editor with dark mode and PNG export.
孙高
孙豪 高
Overview

SVG Studio

The missing bridge between AI-generated code and visual assets.

SVG Studio transforms Raycast into a lightweight IDE for vector graphics. It is designed for developers, designers, and specifically for AI-assisted workflows.

Whether you need to preview an icon generated by Gemini/ChatGPT, tweak a color attribute, or export a high-resolution PNG for a presentation, SVG Studio handles it all with a native-like experience.

🤖 The Perfect Companion for AI Coding

AI models like Gemini, ChatGPT, and Claude are amazing at writing SVG code, but they often leave you staring at raw text blocks without a preview.

SVG Studio solves this pain point:

  1. Copy: Grab the raw SVG code block from your AI conversation.
  2. Launch: Open SVG Studio via Raycast.
  3. Visualize: The image renders instantly from your clipboard.
  4. Export: Save it as a high-quality PNG asset immediately.

No more pasting code into online converters or saving .svg files just to see what they look like.

✨ Key Features

  • ⚡️ Instant Preview: Automatically detects and renders SVG code from your clipboard on startup.
  • 🖼 High-Res Export: Export SVGs to PNG with 1x, 2x (Retina), or 4x scaling. Perfect for slides and web assets.
  • 📝 Pro Code Editor: Integrated Ace Editor provides syntax highlighting, code folding, and auto-completion.
  • 🎨 Interactive Canvas:
    • Pan: Hold Space and drag to move the canvas.
    • Zoom: Use mouse wheel or on-screen controls to inspect details.
    • Auto Fit: One-click to center and fit the image to the window.
  • 🌑 Dark Mode Support: The editor and canvas automatically adapt to your system's theme.
  • 📋 Smart Copy: One-click to copy the rendered PNG image directly to your clipboard.

🚀 How to Use

  1. Copy: Copy any SVG code (from an AI chat, a repo, or a file).
  2. Open: Run the "Open SVG Studio" command in Raycast.
  3. Edit & Inspect:
    • Modify code on the left to see real-time updates.
    • Use Space + Drag to pan and Scroll to zoom.
  4. Export: Choose your scale (e.g., @2x) and click "Save PNG" or "Copy Image".

🛠 Technical Details

  • Engine: Powered by a local Webview with Ace Editor (CDN).
  • Privacy First: Rendering happens locally on your machine. No SVG data is sent to any server.
  • Performance: Optimized for smooth 60fps panning and zooming.
Compatibility
  • macOS
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
