WooCommerce Quicker

Browse and search WooCommerce orders, customers, and products across multiple stores from Raycast.

Features

Search Orders : List, search, and filter orders by status (pending, processing, completed, etc.)

: List, search, and filter orders by status (pending, processing, completed, etc.) Search Customers : Find customers by name, email, or username and filter by role

: Find customers by name, email, or username and filter by role Search Products : Browse products with status filters and see pricing, stock, and SKU at a glance

: Browse products with status filters and see pricing, stock, and SKU at a glance Manage Stores: Add, edit, and remove multiple WooCommerce stores with credential validation

Pressing Enter on any search order, customer, or product will open the corresponding WooCommerce admin page in a new tab of your browser.

Setup

1. Generate WooCommerce API Keys

In your WordPress admin, go to WooCommerce → Settings → Advanced → REST API Click Add key Set a description (e.g. "Raycast"), choose a user, and select Read permissions Click Generate API key Copy the Consumer Key and Consumer Secret

2. Add a Store in Raycast

Open Raycast and run the Manage Stores command Press ⏎ Enter to add a new store Enter your store name, URL, consumer key, and consumer secret The extension will validate your credentials before saving

You can add multiple stores. Mark a store as Favourite to put it at the top of the stores list.

Local / Self-Signed SSL Stores

If your WooCommerce store runs locally with a self-signed SSL certificate, and you're having issues connecting to it, try checking the Local Store option when adding the store. This disables SSL verification for that store only.

Commands

Command Description Search Orders List and search recent WooCommerce orders Search Customers List and search your customers Search Products List and search your products Manage Stores Add, edit, and remove your WooCommerce stores

Screenshots

Search Customers

Search Products

Search Orders

Manage Stores