WooCommerce Quicker
Browse and search WooCommerce orders, customers, and products across multiple stores from Raycast.
Features
- Search Orders: List, search, and filter orders by status (pending, processing, completed, etc.)
- Search Customers: Find customers by name, email, or username and filter by role
- Search Products: Browse products with status filters and see pricing, stock, and SKU at a glance
- Manage Stores: Add, edit, and remove multiple WooCommerce stores with credential validation
Pressing Enter on any search order, customer, or product will open the corresponding WooCommerce admin page in a new tab of your browser.
Setup
1. Generate WooCommerce API Keys
- In your WordPress admin, go to WooCommerce → Settings → Advanced → REST API
- Click Add key
- Set a description (e.g. "Raycast"), choose a user, and select Read permissions
- Click Generate API key
- Copy the Consumer Key and Consumer Secret
2. Add a Store in Raycast
- Open Raycast and run the Manage Stores command
- Press ⏎ Enter to add a new store
- Enter your store name, URL, consumer key, and consumer secret
- The extension will validate your credentials before saving
You can add multiple stores. Mark a store as Favourite to put it at the top of the stores list.
Local / Self-Signed SSL Stores
If your WooCommerce store runs locally with a self-signed SSL certificate, and you're having issues connecting to it, try checking the Local Store option when adding the store. This disables SSL verification for that store only.
Commands
|Command
|Description
|Search Orders
|List and search recent WooCommerce orders
|Search Customers
|List and search your customers
|Search Products
|List and search your products
|Manage Stores
|Add, edit, and remove your WooCommerce stores
Screenshots
Search Customers
Search Products
Search Orders
Manage Stores