Organize messy folders in seconds: files are archived into
Type/Year-Month buckets, byte-identical duplicates are quarantined instead of archived twice, and everything can be undone in one step.
Pick a folder (Downloads, Desktop, a memory-card dump…) and get a full preview of the plan before anything moves:
Images,
Videos,
Audios,
Documents,
Archives (or a fallback category) by extension, then into
Year-Month folders.
Duplicates folder with a manifest explaining what they matched.
Nothing is moved until you confirm the plan.
Moves every file from the most recent run back to its original location and removes the folders that were created. Each run writes a manifest under
.tidy/runs in the destination, so undo is always exact.
Category-to-extension mappings live in a shared config file (
~/.config/tidy/config.json on macOS/Linux,
%APPDATA%\tidy\config.json on Windows), created with sensible defaults on first run. Edit it to add categories or extensions.