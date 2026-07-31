File Tidy

Organize messy folders in seconds: files are archived into Type/Year-Month buckets, byte-identical duplicates are quarantined instead of archived twice, and everything can be undone in one step.

Commands

Tidy Folder

Pick a folder (Downloads, Desktop, a memory-card dump…) and get a full preview of the plan before anything moves:

Files are grouped into Images , Videos , Audios , Documents , Archives (or a fallback category) by extension, then into Year-Month folders.

, , , , (or a fallback category) by extension, then into folders. Photos and videos use their EXIF capture date when available; other files use the earlier of creation/modification time.

when available; other files use the earlier of creation/modification time. Duplicate detection is byte-level and filename-independent (size → head/tail hash → full SHA-256). Duplicates — including files identical to something already archived in the destination — go to a Duplicates folder with a manifest explaining what they matched.

(size → head/tail hash → full SHA-256). Duplicates — including files identical to something already archived in the destination — go to a folder with a manifest explaining what they matched. Optional in-place mode creates the category folders inside the source folder itself, and Include subfolders recurses into nested folders.

Nothing is moved until you confirm the plan.

Undo Last Tidy

Moves every file from the most recent run back to its original location and removes the folders that were created. Each run writes a manifest under .tidy/runs in the destination, so undo is always exact.

Preferences

Default Destination: used when you don't pick a destination in the form.

Customization