Search your company's knowledge base via Glean directly from Raycast.
Quick links: Quick Start · Features · Commands · Architecture · Changelog
Note: The extension is pending Raycast Store approval. For now, install from source:
git clone https://github.com/faizhasim/glean-search.git
cd glean-search
npm install && npm run build
Then open Search Glean in Raycast (add via
raycast://extensions/faizhasim/glean-search/search-glean or use Import Extension in Raycast).
Once approved, install from the Raycast Store.
Note: Your work email is used once to discover your Glean instance. The server URL is cached in
~/.glean/config.json— no configuration needed on subsequent runs.
|Feature
|Description
|Search across connected apps
|Query indexed content from Glean's 100+ connectors (Google Workspace, Slack, Jira, GitHub, Confluence, and more)
|OAuth authentication
|Browser-based OAuth flow. No tokens to configure.
|Auto-downloads glean CLI
|The
glean CLI binary is downloaded from GitHub Releases on first launch with SHA-256 verification. No manual installation needed.
|No configuration needed
gleanHost and
gleanCliPath preferences have been removed. Instance discovery happens via your email — the extension looks up the server URL automatically.
|Open in browser
|Press
Enter to open a result in your default browser.
|Copy URL
|Press
Cmd+C to copy a result URL to your clipboard.
|Result previews
|Each result shows title, datasource, and a snippet preview.
|Command
|Description
|Search Glean
|Search your company's knowledge base. Type a query, browse results, open or copy URLs.
flowchart LR
subgraph Raycast["Raycast Extension"]
A["Search Glean UI"]
B["useGlean hook"]
C["CLI manager\n(auto-download)"]
D["Auth manager\n(OAuth)"]
E["Search executor"]
end
subgraph GleanCLI["glean CLI (auto-downloaded)"]
F["glean auth login"]
G["glean search"]
H["glean auth status"]
end
subgraph External["External"]
I["GitHub Releases\nglean-cli"]
J["Glean API"]
K["Browser\n(OAuth)"]
end
A --> B
B --> C
B --> D
B --> E
C --> I
D --> F --> K
D --> H
E --> G --> J
|Layer
|Stack
|Runtime
|Raycast — native macOS extension
|Language
|TypeScript
|UI
|@raycast/api — List, Form, Actions
|CLI
|glean-cli — auto-downloaded, SHA-256 verified
|Auth
|OAuth via
glean auth login — email-based instance discovery, browser flow
|Testing
|Vitest — CLI, auth, and integration test suites
src/
├── search-glean.tsx # Command entry point — UI, search, auth orchestration
├── lib/
│ ├── cli.ts # glean CLI auto-download, cache, discovery
│ ├── cli.test.ts # CLI module tests
│ ├── auth.ts # OAuth sign-in, auth status checking
│ ├── auth.test.ts # Auth module tests
│ ├── glean.ts # useGlean hook — CLI+auth+search orchestration
│ └── types.ts # Shared TypeScript types
The extension downloads the
glean CLI binary automatically from GitHub Releases on first launch. The binary is cached and verified via SHA-256 checksums.
If you prefer to manage the CLI yourself:
brew install gleanwork/tap/glean-cli
The extension discovers a system-installed binary before falling back to auto-download.
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Run tests
npm test
# Run with live reload
npm run dev
# Lint
npm run lint
Not affiliated with Glean. Glean is a trademark of Glean Technologies, Inc.