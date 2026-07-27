Glean Search

Search your company's knowledge base via Glean directly from Raycast.

Quick links: Quick Start · Features · Commands · Architecture · Changelog

Quick Start

Note: The extension is pending Raycast Store approval. For now, install from source:

git clone https://github.com/faizhasim/glean-search.git cd glean-search npm install && npm run build

Then open Search Glean in Raycast (add via raycast://extensions/faizhasim/glean-search/search-glean or use Import Extension in Raycast).

Once approved, install from the Raycast Store.

Sign in — the first time, you'll be asked for your work email to look up your Glean instance. A browser opens for OAuth authentication. After that, you're signed in automatically on future launches.

Note: Your work email is used once to discover your Glean instance. The server URL is cached in ~/.glean/config.json — no configuration needed on subsequent runs.

Features

Feature Description Search across connected apps Query indexed content from Glean's 100+ connectors (Google Workspace, Slack, Jira, GitHub, Confluence, and more) OAuth authentication Browser-based OAuth flow. No tokens to configure. Auto-downloads glean CLI The glean CLI binary is downloaded from GitHub Releases on first launch with SHA-256 verification. No manual installation needed. No configuration needed gleanHost and gleanCliPath preferences have been removed. Instance discovery happens via your email — the extension looks up the server URL automatically. Open in browser Press Enter to open a result in your default browser. Copy URL Press Cmd+C to copy a result URL to your clipboard. Result previews Each result shows title, datasource, and a snippet preview.

Commands

Command Description Search Glean Search your company's knowledge base. Type a query, browse results, open or copy URLs.

Architecture

flowchart LR subgraph Raycast["Raycast Extension"] A["Search Glean UI"] B["useGlean hook"] C["CLI manager

(auto-download)"] D["Auth manager

(OAuth)"] E["Search executor"] end subgraph GleanCLI["glean CLI (auto-downloaded)"] F["glean auth login"] G["glean search"] H["glean auth status"] end subgraph External["External"] I["GitHub Releases

glean-cli"] J["Glean API"] K["Browser

(OAuth)"] end A --> B B --> C B --> D B --> E C --> I D --> F --> K D --> H E --> G --> J

Layer Stack Runtime Raycast — native macOS extension Language TypeScript UI @raycast/api — List, Form, Actions CLI glean-cli — auto-downloaded, SHA-256 verified Auth OAuth via glean auth login — email-based instance discovery, browser flow Testing Vitest — CLI, auth, and integration test suites

Project Structure

src/ ├── search-glean.tsx # Command entry point — UI, search, auth orchestration ├── lib/ │ ├── cli.ts # glean CLI auto-download, cache, discovery │ ├── cli.test.ts # CLI module tests │ ├── auth.ts # OAuth sign-in, auth status checking │ ├── auth.test.ts # Auth module tests │ ├── glean.ts # useGlean hook — CLI+auth+search orchestration │ └── types.ts # Shared TypeScript types

CLI Management

The extension downloads the glean CLI binary automatically from GitHub Releases on first launch. The binary is cached and verified via SHA-256 checksums.

If you prefer to manage the CLI yourself:

brew install gleanwork/tap/glean-cli

The extension discovers a system-installed binary before falling back to auto-download.

Development

# Install dependencies npm install # Run tests npm test # Run with live reload npm run dev # Lint npm run lint

License

MIT