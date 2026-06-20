Read My Screen is a Raycast extension that turns screenshots, clipboard images, image files, and the active browser tab into AI-powered explanations — using OpenAI (GPT-4o and more), Anthropic Claude, or Google Gemini. You add your own API keys; requests go directly to the provider you choose (no custom backend).
Extension commands in Raycast.
Configure capture, model, and instructions before running analysis.
Analysis in progress with your chosen provider.
Structured reply, copy actions, and follow-up in the same thread.
Reopen past runs from Session History once you have saved conversations.
npm install
npm run dev
Build and lint:
npm run build
npm run lint
Versioning (Changesets): The semver lives in
package.json (
version). After a change worth releasing, run
npm run changeset to record it, then
npm run version-packages to bump the version and update
CHANGELOG.md. Publish to the Raycast Store with
npm run publish when ready.
Icon: The menu bar icon is generated from
assets/extension-icon.svg. After editing the SVG, run
npm run generate-icon (writes
extension-icon.png for Raycast).
Open Read My Screen in Raycast → Extensions → Preferences to set API keys, default model (must match the provider whose key you use), and default instructions for new runs.
For reporting security issues in this codebase, see SECURITY.md.
MIT — see LICENSE.