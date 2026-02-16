Kaset Raycast Extension

Control Kaset - YouTube Music client for macOS - directly from Raycast.

Features

Menu Bar Player - Shows current track in macOS menu bar with full playback controls

- Shows current track in macOS menu bar with full playback controls Now Playing - View current track with artwork, progress, and controls

- View current track with artwork, progress, and controls Toggle Play/Pause - Quick playback control

- Quick playback control Next/Previous Track - Skip tracks

- Skip tracks Volume Control - Set volume from 0-100%

- Set volume from 0-100% Toggle Shuffle - Enable/disable shuffle mode

- Enable/disable shuffle mode Cycle Repeat - Cycle through repeat modes (off → all → one)

- Cycle through repeat modes (off → all → one) Toggle Mute - Mute/unmute audio

- Mute/unmute audio Like/Dislike - Rate the current track

Requirements

Kaset with AppleScript support

macOS 14.0 or later

Commands

Command Description Show Menu Bar Show current track in menu bar with controls Now Playing View current track with artwork and controls Toggle Play/Pause Play or pause Next Track Skip to next Previous Track Go back Set Volume Choose volume level Toggle Shuffle Toggle shuffle mode Cycle Repeat Cycle repeat modes Toggle Mute Mute/unmute Like Track Like or unlike current track Dislike Track Dislike or remove dislike

Menu Bar

The menu bar player shows the current track and provides quick access to all controls:

Show : Run "Show Menu Bar" from Raycast

: Run "Show Menu Bar" from Raycast Hide: Click "Hide Menu Bar" in the menu bar dropdown

Settings

Configure the menu bar display style in Raycast extension preferences:

Icon only - Just the music icon

- Just the music icon Short - Track name truncated to 20 characters

- Track name truncated to 20 characters Medium - Track name truncated to 35 characters

- Track name truncated to 35 characters Long - Track name truncated to 50 characters

Development

# Install dependencies npm install # Run in development mode npm run dev # Build for production npm run build # Lint npm run lint npm run fix-lint

License

MIT