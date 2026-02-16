Kaset Raycast Extension
Control Kaset - YouTube Music client for macOS - directly from Raycast.
Features
- Menu Bar Player - Shows current track in macOS menu bar with full playback controls
- Now Playing - View current track with artwork, progress, and controls
- Toggle Play/Pause - Quick playback control
- Next/Previous Track - Skip tracks
- Volume Control - Set volume from 0-100%
- Toggle Shuffle - Enable/disable shuffle mode
- Cycle Repeat - Cycle through repeat modes (off → all → one)
- Toggle Mute - Mute/unmute audio
- Like/Dislike - Rate the current track
Requirements
- Kaset with AppleScript support
- macOS 14.0 or later
Commands
|Command
|Description
|Show Menu Bar
|Show current track in menu bar with controls
|Now Playing
|View current track with artwork and controls
|Toggle Play/Pause
|Play or pause
|Next Track
|Skip to next
|Previous Track
|Go back
|Set Volume
|Choose volume level
|Toggle Shuffle
|Toggle shuffle mode
|Cycle Repeat
|Cycle repeat modes
|Toggle Mute
|Mute/unmute
|Like Track
|Like or unlike current track
|Dislike Track
|Dislike or remove dislike
Menu Bar
The menu bar player shows the current track and provides quick access to all controls:
- Show: Run "Show Menu Bar" from Raycast
- Hide: Click "Hide Menu Bar" in the menu bar dropdown
Settings
Configure the menu bar display style in Raycast extension preferences:
- Icon only - Just the music icon
- Short - Track name truncated to 20 characters
- Medium - Track name truncated to 35 characters
- Long - Track name truncated to 50 characters
Development
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Run in development mode
npm run dev
# Build for production
npm run build
# Lint
npm run lint
npm run fix-lint
License
MIT