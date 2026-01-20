Mnemosyne
Save URLs and notes to your Mnemosyne knowledge library directly from Raycast.
About Mnemosyne
Mnemosyne (mnemos.xyz) is a personal knowledge management system that helps you organize and remember important URLs and information.
Features
- Quick Save from Clipboard: Instantly save any URL in your clipboard with one keystroke
- Manual Entry: Save URLs with custom titles or save title-only notes
- URL Validation: Automatic validation ensures correctly formatted URLs
- Fast & Non-intrusive: Commands run in the background with quick HUD notifications
Setup
- Sign up for a Mnemosyne account at mnemos.xyz
- Get your API credentials from your Mnemosyne account settings
- In Raycast, configure the extension with:
- Your Mnemosyne username
- Your Mnemosyne API key
Usage
Add Mneme
Use this command to save a URL with an optional custom title:
- Press your Raycast hotkey
- Type "Add Mneme"
- Enter a URL, title, or both
- Press Enter to save
Quick Save from Clipboard
The fastest way to save URLs:
- Copy any URL (⌘C)
- Trigger "Quick Save from Clipboard" in Raycast
- Done! Your URL is saved instantly
Privacy
All data is saved directly to your Mnemosyne account. This extension does not store any data locally or send information to third parties.