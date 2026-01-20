StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Extension Icon

Mnemosyne

Quickly save URLs and notes to your Mnemosyne knowledge library
AvatarAditya Sarkar
New
Install Extension
Overview

Mnemosyne

Save URLs and notes to your Mnemosyne knowledge library directly from Raycast.

About Mnemosyne

Mnemosyne (mnemos.xyz) is a personal knowledge management system that helps you organize and remember important URLs and information.

Features

  • Quick Save from Clipboard: Instantly save any URL in your clipboard with one keystroke
  • Manual Entry: Save URLs with custom titles or save title-only notes
  • URL Validation: Automatic validation ensures correctly formatted URLs
  • Fast & Non-intrusive: Commands run in the background with quick HUD notifications

Setup

  1. Sign up for a Mnemosyne account at mnemos.xyz
  2. Get your API credentials from your Mnemosyne account settings
  3. In Raycast, configure the extension with:
    • Your Mnemosyne username
    • Your Mnemosyne API key

Usage

Add Mneme

Use this command to save a URL with an optional custom title:

  • Press your Raycast hotkey
  • Type "Add Mneme"
  • Enter a URL, title, or both
  • Press Enter to save

Quick Save from Clipboard

The fastest way to save URLs:

  1. Copy any URL (⌘C)
  2. Trigger "Quick Save from Clipboard" in Raycast
  3. Done! Your URL is saved instantly

Privacy

All data is saved directly to your Mnemosyne account. This extension does not store any data locally or send information to third parties.

Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
Productivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
