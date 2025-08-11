Dodo Payments
Your very own Dodo Payments dashboard, just a few keystrokes away.
If you're new to Dodo Payments, please visit Dodo Payments to learn more.
Setup
1. Get your API Key
- Log in to your Dodo Payments dashboard
- Navigate to Settings > API Keys
- Copy your API key
2. Configure the Extension
- Open Raycast
- Search for "Dodo Payments" and select any command
- If not configured, you'll see an authentication error screen
- Click "Open Extension Preferences" or use
Cmd + ,
- Enter your API key in the "API Key" field
- Select your preferred API mode:
- Test: For development and testing
- Live: For production
- Save the settings
See Our Documentation for more details.