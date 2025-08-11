Dodo Payments

Your very own Dodo Payments dashboard, just a few keystrokes away.

If you're new to Dodo Payments, please visit Dodo Payments to learn more.

Setup

1. Get your API Key

Log in to your Dodo Payments dashboard Navigate to Settings > API Keys Copy your API key

2. Configure the Extension

Open Raycast Search for "Dodo Payments" and select any command If not configured, you'll see an authentication error screen Click "Open Extension Preferences" or use Cmd + , Enter your API key in the "API Key" field Select your preferred API mode: Test : For development and testing

: For development and testing Live: For production Save the settings

See Our Documentation for more details.