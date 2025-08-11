StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Dodo Payments

Manage all your Dodo Payments orders, payments, subscriptions, discounts, license keys, disputes, refunds and payouts, right from your keyboard.
Overview

Your very own Dodo Payments dashboard, just a few keystrokes away.

If you're new to Dodo Payments, please visit Dodo Payments to learn more.

Setup

1. Get your API Key

  1. Log in to your Dodo Payments dashboard
  2. Navigate to Settings > API Keys
  3. Copy your API key

2. Configure the Extension

  1. Open Raycast
  2. Search for "Dodo Payments" and select any command
  3. If not configured, you'll see an authentication error screen
  4. Click "Open Extension Preferences" or use Cmd + ,
  5. Enter your API key in the "API Key" field
  6. Select your preferred API mode:
    • Test: For development and testing
    • Live: For production
  7. Save the settings

See Our Documentation for more details.

