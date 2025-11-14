Port Manager

A powerful Raycast extension for monitoring and managing open ports on your Windows system. Quickly view all active TCP ports, identify which processes are using them, and terminate processes with a single action.

Features

Port Monitoring : View all open TCP ports on your system in real-time

: View all open TCP ports on your system in real-time Process Identification : See which processes are using specific ports with process names and PIDs

: See which processes are using specific ports with process names and PIDs Quick Process Termination : Kill processes using specific ports with a single action

: Kill processes using specific ports with a single action Search & Filter : Search through ports by address, PID, or process name

: Search through ports by address, PID, or process name Copy Actions : Copy port addresses, PIDs, or process names to clipboard

: Copy port addresses, PIDs, or process names to clipboard Keyboard Shortcuts : Quick actions with customizable shortcuts

: Quick actions with customizable shortcuts Real-time Updates : Refresh the port list to see current system state

: Refresh the port list to see current system state Error Handling: Robust error handling with user-friendly notifications

Screenshots

Main Interface

Action Panel

Installation

Install Raycast on your Windows system Open Raycast and search for "Port Manager" Install the extension from the Raycast Store Grant necessary permissions when prompted

Usage

Opening Port Manager

Open Raycast ( Win + Space by default)

by default) Type "Manage Open Ports" or "ports"

Press Enter to launch the extension

Managing Ports

View Ports: All open TCP ports are displayed with their local addresses Identify Processes: Each port shows the process name and PID using it Search: Use the search bar to filter by port address, PID, or process name Kill Process: Select a port and press Ctrl+Shift+K or use the "Kill Process" action Refresh: Press Ctrl+Shift+L or use the "Refresh List" action to update the port list

Available Actions

Action Shortcut Description Kill Process Ctrl+Shift+K Terminate the process using the selected port Refresh List Ctrl+Shift+L Update the port list with current system state Copy Process Name - Copy the process name to clipboard Copy Address - Copy the port address to clipboard Copy PID - Copy the process ID to clipboard

Technical Details

System Requirements

Windows 10/11

Raycast application

Administrator privileges (for process termination)

How It Works

The extension uses Windows system commands to gather port information:

netstat -ano -p tcp : Lists all TCP connections and their associated PIDs

: Lists all TCP connections and their associated PIDs tasklist /fo csv : Retrieves process names for the identified PIDs

: Retrieves process names for the identified PIDs taskkill /PID <pid> /F : Terminates processes by their PID

Architecture

Frontend : React-based UI using Raycast's API

: React-based UI using Raycast's API Port Detection : Native Windows commands via Node.js child_process

: Native Windows commands via Node.js child_process Process Management : Direct system command execution for process termination

: Direct system command execution for process termination State Management: React hooks for real-time UI updates

Development

Prerequisites

Node.js 18+

npm or yarn

Raycast CLI

Setup

# Clone the repository git clone <repository-url> cd ports # Install dependencies npm install # Start development mode npm run dev

Available Scripts

npm run dev - Start development mode

- Start development mode npm run build - Build the extension

- Build the extension npm run lint - Run ESLint

- Run ESLint npm run fix-lint - Fix ESLint issues

- Fix ESLint issues npm run publish - Publish to Raycast Store

Project Structure

ports/ ├── src/ │ └── index.tsx # Main React component ├── lib/ │ ├── fetchPorts.ts # Port detection logic │ └── killProcess.ts # Process termination logic ├── metadata/ │ ├── screenshot1.png # Main interface screenshot │ └── screenshot2.png # Action panel screenshot ├── assets/ │ └── extension.png # Extension icon └── package.json # Extension configuration

Contributing

Fork the repository Create a feature branch ( git checkout -b feature/amazing-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -m 'Add some amazing feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin feature/amazing-feature ) Open a Pull Request

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.

Author

dleteliers_

Changelog

[🎂 Added Port Manager] - {PR_MERGE_DATE}

Add port monitoring functionality to view all open TCP ports

Add process identification with process names for each port

Add ability to kill processes using their PID

Add search functionality to filter ports by address, PID, or process name

Add copy actions for port address, PID, and process name

Add keyboard shortcuts for common actions (Ctrl+Shift+K to kill, Ctrl+Shift+L to refresh)

Add real-time port detection and management

Add Windows-specific implementation using netstat and tasklist commands

Add loading states and error handling

Add toast notifications for successful operations

Add responsive UI with Raycast List component

Add action panel with contextual actions for each port

Support

If you encounter any issues or have questions:

Check the Issues page Create a new issue with detailed information Include your Windows version and Raycast version

Note: This extension requires administrator privileges to terminate processes. Make sure to run Raycast with appropriate permissions when using the kill process functionality.