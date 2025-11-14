Port Manager
A powerful Raycast extension for monitoring and managing open ports on your Windows system. Quickly view all active TCP ports, identify which processes are using them, and terminate processes with a single action.
Features
- Port Monitoring: View all open TCP ports on your system in real-time
- Process Identification: See which processes are using specific ports with process names and PIDs
- Quick Process Termination: Kill processes using specific ports with a single action
- Search & Filter: Search through ports by address, PID, or process name
- Copy Actions: Copy port addresses, PIDs, or process names to clipboard
- Keyboard Shortcuts: Quick actions with customizable shortcuts
- Real-time Updates: Refresh the port list to see current system state
- Error Handling: Robust error handling with user-friendly notifications
Screenshots
Main Interface
Action Panel
Installation
- Install Raycast on your Windows system
- Open Raycast and search for "Port Manager"
- Install the extension from the Raycast Store
- Grant necessary permissions when prompted
Usage
Opening Port Manager
- Open Raycast (
Win + Space by default)
- Type "Manage Open Ports" or "ports"
- Press Enter to launch the extension
Managing Ports
- View Ports: All open TCP ports are displayed with their local addresses
- Identify Processes: Each port shows the process name and PID using it
- Search: Use the search bar to filter by port address, PID, or process name
- Kill Process: Select a port and press
Ctrl+Shift+K or use the "Kill Process" action
- Refresh: Press
Ctrl+Shift+L or use the "Refresh List" action to update the port list
Available Actions
|Action
|Shortcut
|Description
|Kill Process
Ctrl+Shift+K
|Terminate the process using the selected port
|Refresh List
Ctrl+Shift+L
|Update the port list with current system state
|Copy Process Name
|-
|Copy the process name to clipboard
|Copy Address
|-
|Copy the port address to clipboard
|Copy PID
|-
|Copy the process ID to clipboard
Technical Details
System Requirements
- Windows 10/11
- Raycast application
- Administrator privileges (for process termination)
How It Works
The extension uses Windows system commands to gather port information:
-
netstat -ano -p tcp: Lists all TCP connections and their associated PIDs
-
tasklist /fo csv: Retrieves process names for the identified PIDs
-
taskkill /PID <pid> /F: Terminates processes by their PID
Architecture
- Frontend: React-based UI using Raycast's API
- Port Detection: Native Windows commands via Node.js child_process
- Process Management: Direct system command execution for process termination
- State Management: React hooks for real-time UI updates
Development
Prerequisites
- Node.js 18+
- npm or yarn
- Raycast CLI
Setup
# Clone the repository
git clone <repository-url>
cd ports
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Start development mode
npm run dev
Available Scripts
-
npm run dev - Start development mode
-
npm run build - Build the extension
-
npm run lint - Run ESLint
-
npm run fix-lint - Fix ESLint issues
-
npm run publish - Publish to Raycast Store
Project Structure
ports/
├── src/
│ └── index.tsx # Main React component
├── lib/
│ ├── fetchPorts.ts # Port detection logic
│ └── killProcess.ts # Process termination logic
├── metadata/
│ ├── screenshot1.png # Main interface screenshot
│ └── screenshot2.png # Action panel screenshot
├── assets/
│ └── extension.png # Extension icon
└── package.json # Extension configuration
Contributing
- Fork the repository
- Create a feature branch (
git checkout -b feature/amazing-feature)
- Commit your changes (
git commit -m 'Add some amazing feature')
- Push to the branch (
git push origin feature/amazing-feature)
- Open a Pull Request
License
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.
Author
dleteliers_
Changelog
[🎂 Added Port Manager] - {PR_MERGE_DATE}
- Add port monitoring functionality to view all open TCP ports
- Add process identification with process names for each port
- Add ability to kill processes using their PID
- Add search functionality to filter ports by address, PID, or process name
- Add copy actions for port address, PID, and process name
- Add keyboard shortcuts for common actions (Ctrl+Shift+K to kill, Ctrl+Shift+L to refresh)
- Add real-time port detection and management
- Add Windows-specific implementation using netstat and tasklist commands
- Add loading states and error handling
- Add toast notifications for successful operations
- Add responsive UI with Raycast List component
- Add action panel with contextual actions for each port
Support
If you encounter any issues or have questions:
- Check the Issues page
- Create a new issue with detailed information
- Include your Windows version and Raycast version
Note: This extension requires administrator privileges to terminate processes. Make sure to run Raycast with appropriate permissions when using the kill process functionality.