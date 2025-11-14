StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Extension Icon

Port Manager

Monitor and manage open ports on your system with the ability to kill processes using specific ports.
DL
Diego Letelier
New
Install Extension
Overview

Port Manager

A powerful Raycast extension for monitoring and managing open ports on your Windows system. Quickly view all active TCP ports, identify which processes are using them, and terminate processes with a single action.

Port Manager Extension

Features

  • Port Monitoring: View all open TCP ports on your system in real-time
  • Process Identification: See which processes are using specific ports with process names and PIDs
  • Quick Process Termination: Kill processes using specific ports with a single action
  • Search & Filter: Search through ports by address, PID, or process name
  • Copy Actions: Copy port addresses, PIDs, or process names to clipboard
  • Keyboard Shortcuts: Quick actions with customizable shortcuts
  • Real-time Updates: Refresh the port list to see current system state
  • Error Handling: Robust error handling with user-friendly notifications

Screenshots

Main Interface

Port Manager Interface

Action Panel

Action Panel

Installation

  1. Install Raycast on your Windows system
  2. Open Raycast and search for "Port Manager"
  3. Install the extension from the Raycast Store
  4. Grant necessary permissions when prompted

Usage

Opening Port Manager

  • Open Raycast (Win + Space by default)
  • Type "Manage Open Ports" or "ports"
  • Press Enter to launch the extension

Managing Ports

  1. View Ports: All open TCP ports are displayed with their local addresses
  2. Identify Processes: Each port shows the process name and PID using it
  3. Search: Use the search bar to filter by port address, PID, or process name
  4. Kill Process: Select a port and press Ctrl+Shift+K or use the "Kill Process" action
  5. Refresh: Press Ctrl+Shift+L or use the "Refresh List" action to update the port list

Available Actions

ActionShortcutDescription
Kill ProcessCtrl+Shift+KTerminate the process using the selected port
Refresh ListCtrl+Shift+LUpdate the port list with current system state
Copy Process Name-Copy the process name to clipboard
Copy Address-Copy the port address to clipboard
Copy PID-Copy the process ID to clipboard

Technical Details

System Requirements

  • Windows 10/11
  • Raycast application
  • Administrator privileges (for process termination)

How It Works

The extension uses Windows system commands to gather port information:

  • netstat -ano -p tcp: Lists all TCP connections and their associated PIDs
  • tasklist /fo csv: Retrieves process names for the identified PIDs
  • taskkill /PID <pid> /F: Terminates processes by their PID

Architecture

  • Frontend: React-based UI using Raycast's API
  • Port Detection: Native Windows commands via Node.js child_process
  • Process Management: Direct system command execution for process termination
  • State Management: React hooks for real-time UI updates

Development

Prerequisites

  • Node.js 18+
  • npm or yarn
  • Raycast CLI

Setup

# Clone the repository
git clone <repository-url>
cd ports

# Install dependencies
npm install

# Start development mode
npm run dev

Available Scripts

  • npm run dev - Start development mode
  • npm run build - Build the extension
  • npm run lint - Run ESLint
  • npm run fix-lint - Fix ESLint issues
  • npm run publish - Publish to Raycast Store

Project Structure

ports/
├── src/
│   └── index.tsx          # Main React component
├── lib/
│   ├── fetchPorts.ts      # Port detection logic
│   └── killProcess.ts     # Process termination logic
├── metadata/
│   ├── screenshot1.png    # Main interface screenshot
│   └── screenshot2.png    # Action panel screenshot
├── assets/
│   └── extension.png      # Extension icon
└── package.json           # Extension configuration

Contributing

  1. Fork the repository
  2. Create a feature branch (git checkout -b feature/amazing-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -m 'Add some amazing feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin feature/amazing-feature)
  5. Open a Pull Request

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.

Author

dleteliers_

Changelog

[🎂 Added Port Manager] - {PR_MERGE_DATE}

  • Add port monitoring functionality to view all open TCP ports
  • Add process identification with process names for each port
  • Add ability to kill processes using their PID
  • Add search functionality to filter ports by address, PID, or process name
  • Add copy actions for port address, PID, and process name
  • Add keyboard shortcuts for common actions (Ctrl+Shift+K to kill, Ctrl+Shift+L to refresh)
  • Add real-time port detection and management
  • Add Windows-specific implementation using netstat and tasklist commands
  • Add loading states and error handling
  • Add toast notifications for successful operations
  • Add responsive UI with Raycast List component
  • Add action panel with contextual actions for each port

Support

If you encounter any issues or have questions:

  1. Check the Issues page
  2. Create a new issue with detailed information
  3. Include your Windows version and Raycast version

Note: This extension requires administrator privileges to terminate processes. Make sure to run Raycast with appropriate permissions when using the kill process functionality.

Compatibility
  • Windows
Categories
Developer ToolsSystemWeb
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
