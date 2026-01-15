Convex Tools for Raycast
Convex Tools - A Raycast extension for interacting with your Convex backend directly from Raycast.
This extension provides quick access to essential Convex development workflows without leaving your keyboard:
Features
Manage Projects
Navigate between your Convex teams, projects, and deployments (dev/prod/preview). Your selection is persisted across commands. Search teams and projects by name or slug for quick access.
Run Convex Function
Search and execute your Convex queries, mutations, and actions:
- Fuzzy search across all functions
- JSON argument input with validation
- View execution results with timing
- Copy results to clipboard
Browse Convex Tables
Explore your database tables and documents:
- List all tables in your deployment
- Paginated document browsing
- View full document details
- Copy document IDs and JSON
View Convex Logs
Stream real-time function execution logs:
- Live log streaming from your deployment
- Filter by function name and search
- View execution time, status, and errors
- Function call tree visualization
- Collapsible console output
- Request-level filtering
- Pause/resume streaming
View Convex Documentation
Quick access to Convex documentation:
- Browse 60+ documentation links
- Organized by category (Getting Started, Features, API Reference, etc.)
- Search by title, category, or URL
- Direct browser access to docs
- Copy URLs and titles
View Convex Components
Browse and install Convex components:
- 30+ official and community components
- Categorized by AI, Backend, Database, Integrations, Payments, etc.
- View weekly download stats
- Copy install commands
- Direct links to documentation and npm
Why I built this
I was building a Convex desktop application and found myself constantly alt-tabbing to the dashboard just to check logs and run seed functions. After doing this approximately 47 times too many, I decided to bring those features to Raycast. Tables got added because... well, I was already there.
Installation
From Raycast Store (Recommended)
- Open Raycast
- Search for "Convex Tools"
- Click Install
Manual Installation (Development)
- Clone this repository
- Navigate to
apps/raycast
- Run
npm install or
pnpm install
- Run
npm run dev to start development mode
Authentication
This extension uses OAuth 2.0 Device Authorization Flow to securely authenticate with your Convex account.
How it works:
- When you first use the extension, you'll see a "Sign in with Convex" button
- Click to start authentication - a browser window will open
- Complete the sign-in in your browser (you'll see a verification code)
- Once authenticated, you'll have access to all your Convex projects
Security:
- No client secrets are stored in the extension
- Tokens are stored securely using Raycast's LocalStorage API
- You can sign out at any time from any command
Usage
First Time Setup
- Open Raycast and search for "Manage Projects"
- Click "Sign in with Convex" to authenticate
- Select your team, project, and deployment
- You're ready to use all commands!
Switching Deployments
- Open "Manage Projects" command
- Navigate through Teams → Projects → Deployments
- Select your desired deployment
- All other commands will now use this deployment
Running Functions
- Open "Run Function" command
- Search for your function by name or type
- Enter JSON arguments (if needed)
- Press Enter to execute
- View and copy results
Browsing Tables
- Open "Data" command
- Select a table from the list
- Browse documents with pagination
- View full document details
Keyboard Shortcuts
|Action
|Shortcut
|Go back
⌘ [
|Copy to clipboard
⌘ C
|Copy JSON
⌘ ⇧ C
|Open in Dashboard
⌘ O
|Load more
⌘ L
Troubleshooting
"No Deployment Selected"
Use the "Manage Projects" command to select a team, project, and deployment first.
Authentication Issues
- Try signing out and signing back in
- Check that you have access to the team/project in the Convex Dashboard
- Ensure your browser can reach
auth.convex.dev
Functions Not Loading
- Only public functions are shown
- Internal functions (not exported) are hidden
- Make sure your deployment has been pushed
API Errors
- Check your network connection
- Verify the deployment is accessible
- Try switching to a different deployment
Development
This extension is part of the Convex Panel monorepo.
Structure
apps/raycast/
├── src/
│ ├── switch-project.tsx # Project switcher command
│ ├── run-function.tsx # Function runner command
│ ├── browse-tables.tsx # Table browser command
│ ├── lib/
│ │ ├── auth.ts # OAuth device code flow
│ │ └── api.ts # Convex API client
│ ├── hooks/
│ │ ├── useConvexAuth.ts # Authentication hook
│ │ └── useConvexData.ts # Data fetching hooks
│ └── components/
│ └── AuthGuard.tsx # Authentication wrapper
├── package.json
└── README.md
Running Locally
cd apps/raycast
pnpm install
pnpm dev
Building
pnpm build
Contributing
Contributions are welcome! Please read the contributing guidelines in the main repository.
License
MIT