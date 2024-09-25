Search Cursor Documentation

What is this extension

Search Cursor Recent Projects

Use Open With Cursor command

command Use Open New Window command

command Show Installed Extensions list

Search & Install Extension from VSCode Marketplace

Reach and search the Cursor Documentation in an instant right from Raycast without any hassle.

How to add to the extension

Bugs and suggestions

Suggestions are always welcome and can be added via Github Issues

Development

# To install dependencies bun i # To start the local development server bun run dev

All documentation items are defined in src/data/docs.ts . You can add new items there, types and IntelliSense supported. Each documentation item can have it's own display title , url , icon and keywords . Only the title is required.