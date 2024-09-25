Open With Cursor command
Open New Window command
Suggestions are always welcome and can be added via Github Issues
# To install dependencies
bun i
# To start the local development server
bun run dev
All documentation items are defined in
src/data/docs.ts. You can add new items there, types and IntelliSense supported. Each documentation item can have it's own display
title,
url,
icon and
keywords. Only the title is required.
# To lint and fix
bun run fix-lint
# To locally build the extension
bun run build