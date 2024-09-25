StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Extension Icon

Cursor

Control Cursor, Cursor & Codium directly from Raycast - Search and open recent projects, handle extensions and commands.
Mathieu de Gouville
Overview

Search Cursor Documentation

Cursor screenshot

What is this extension

  • Search Cursor Recent Projects
  • Use Open With Cursor command
  • Use Open New Window command
  • Show Installed Extensions list
  • Search & Install Extension from VSCode Marketplace
  • Reach and search the Cursor Documentation in an instant right from Raycast without any hassle.

How to add to the extension

Bugs and suggestions

Suggestions are always welcome and can be added via Github Issues

Development

# To install dependencies
bun i

# To start the local development server
bun run dev

All documentation items are defined in src/data/docs.ts. You can add new items there, types and IntelliSense supported. Each documentation item can have it's own displaytitle, url, icon and keywords. Only the title is required.

# To lint and fix
bun run fix-lint

# To locally build the extension
bun run build
pernielsentikaer
