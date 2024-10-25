Torrserver manager for raycast

The torr-manager extension allows users to connect to their TorrServer, browse available torrents, and select movies directly from Raycast, making torrent management seamless and efficient.

Features

Connect to TorrServer : Configure and manage your connection settings.

: Configure and manage your connection settings. Browse Torrents : View the list of torrents on your server.

: View the list of torrents on your server. Select Movies : Play movies directly from the list with one click.

: Play movies directly from the list with one click. Add Torrents : Upload new torrents from Raycast.

: Upload new torrents from Raycast. Remove Torrents : Delete unwanted torrents easily.

: Delete unwanted torrents easily. Favorites : Mark and access favorite torrents quickly.

: Mark and access favorite torrents quickly. Test Connection : Test connection to your server from Raycast.

: Test connection to your server from Raycast. Search Torrents Across Trackers: Add link to selfhosted Jackett parser to search for torrents across trackers and add them directly to your TorrServer from Raycast.

Requirements

macOS : This extension is designed to run on macOS.

: This extension is designed to run on macOS. Raycast : Raycast must be installed on your system. You can download it from the Raycast official website.

: Raycast must be installed on your system. You can download it from the Raycast official website. TorrServer : You need to host your own instance of TorrServer or use a public one. The original TorrServer can be found here https://github.com/YouROK/TorrServer.

: You need to host your own instance of TorrServer or use a public one. The original TorrServer can be found here https://github.com/YouROK/TorrServer. TorrServer: To be able to use search - need to host own instance of Jackett.

Installation (Development Version)

To set up the development version of torr-manager, follow these steps:

Clone the repository: git clone https://github.com/dannius/torr-manager.git cd torr-manager Install dependencies: npm install Run the development version: npm run dev

Node.js Version

This extension is written with Node.js v20.16.0. Ensure you have the correct version installed for optimal performance.