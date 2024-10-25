Torrserver manager for raycast
The torr-manager extension allows users to connect to their TorrServer, browse available torrents, and select movies directly from Raycast, making torrent management seamless and efficient.
Features
- Connect to TorrServer: Configure and manage your connection settings.
- Browse Torrents: View the list of torrents on your server.
- Select Movies: Play movies directly from the list with one click.
- Add Torrents: Upload new torrents from Raycast.
- Remove Torrents: Delete unwanted torrents easily.
- Favorites: Mark and access favorite torrents quickly.
- Test Connection: Test connection to your server from Raycast.
- Search Torrents Across Trackers: Add link to selfhosted Jackett parser to search for torrents across trackers and add them directly to your TorrServer from Raycast.
Requirements
- macOS: This extension is designed to run on macOS.
- Raycast: Raycast must be installed on your system. You can download it from the Raycast official website.
- TorrServer: You need to host your own instance of TorrServer or use a public one. The original TorrServer can be found here https://github.com/YouROK/TorrServer.
- TorrServer: To be able to use search - need to host own instance of Jackett.
Installation (Development Version)
To set up the development version of torr-manager, follow these steps:
-
Clone the repository:
git clone https://github.com/dannius/torr-manager.git
cd torr-manager
-
Install dependencies:
npm install
-
Run the development version:
npm run dev
Node.js Version
This extension is written with Node.js v20.16.0. Ensure you have the correct version installed for optimal performance.