Hermes Agent for Raycast

Chat with your local Hermes Agent AI assistant directly from Raycast.

Features

Ask Hermes - Quick question and answer

- Quick question and answer Chat with Hermes - Persistent conversations with history

- Persistent conversations with history Ask About Clipboard - Analyze clipboard content with custom prompts

- Analyze clipboard content with custom prompts Process Selected Text - Summarize, explain, translate, fix grammar, and more

Requirements

Hermes Agent installed and running locally

Hermes API Server enabled

Setup

1. Enable the Hermes API Server

Set the following environment variables:

export API_SERVER_ENABLED= true export API_SERVER_KEY=your-secret-token-here

Or configure via CLI:

hermes config set api_server.enabled true hermes config set api_server.key your-secret-token-here

The API server will hot-reload the config automatically.

2. Find Your API Token

Your token is the value you set for API_SERVER_KEY environment variable or in your Hermes configuration.

3. Choose Your Connection Method

When you first run a command, Raycast will prompt for your API Endpoint and Token. The endpoint depends on where Hermes is running relative to Raycast:

Option A: Same Machine (Local)

Use when: Raycast and Hermes Agent are on the same computer.

Setting Value API Endpoint http://127.0.0.1:8642

This is the default - no configuration changes needed on Hermes.

Option B: Local Network (Same WiFi/LAN)

Use when: Hermes runs on another computer on your home/office network.

Setting Value API Endpoint http://<hermes-machine-ip>:8642

Setup required on the Hermes machine:

Find the machine's local IP: ipconfig getifaddr en0 # WiFi # or ipconfig getifaddr en1 # Ethernet Set the API server host to 0.0.0.0 : export API_SERVER_HOST=0.0.0.0 Restart Hermes API server for changes to take effect. Use the local IP as your endpoint, e.g., http://192.168.1.50:8642

⚠️ Security Warning: Binding to 0.0.0.0 exposes the API server to your entire local network. Risks include: Anyone on the same WiFi can attempt connections

Public WiFi = public exposure

If port forwarding is enabled on your router, it could be internet-accessible The token provides some protection, but Tailscale (Option C) is strongly recommended for accessing Hermes from other machines. Only use this option on trusted private networks.

Option C: Remote via Tailscale (Recommended for Remote Access)

Use when: You want secure access from anywhere - home, office, mobile, etc.

Setting Value API Endpoint https://<machine-name>.<tailnet>.ts.net

Setup required on the Hermes machine:

Install Tailscale on both machines and sign in to the same account. On the Hermes machine, set up Tailscale serve: tailscale serve -- bg 8642 Get your serve URL: tailscale serve status Output: https://machine-name.tailca3a37.ts.net Use that URL as your API Endpoint.

Benefits:

Encrypted connection (HTTPS)

Works from anywhere (coffee shop, mobile hotspot, etc.)

Only accessible to devices on your Tailscale network

No need to open firewall ports

Connection Method Comparison

Method Security Works Remotely Setup Complexity Recommended Local High (localhost only) No None ✅ Yes Local Network ⚠️ Low (LAN exposure) No Low Only on trusted networks Tailscale High (encrypted, private) Yes Medium ✅ Yes - best for remote

Commands

Ask Hermes

Quick Q&A - type a question, get an answer. Supports passing a question as an argument for automation.

Chat with Hermes

Full conversation interface with:

Persistent chat history

Multiple conversations

Streaming responses

Newest messages shown first

Ask About Clipboard

Reads your clipboard and lets you ask questions about it. Great for:

Explaining code snippets

Summarizing copied text

Translating content

Process Selected Text

Select text in any app, then run this command to:

Explain

Summarize

Fix Grammar

Improve Writing

Simplify

Expand

Translate to English

Explain Code

Review Code

Make Bullet Points

Tip: Assign a keyboard shortcut in Raycast preferences for quick access.

Troubleshooting

"API error: 405 - Method Not Allowed"

The API server endpoint isn't enabled. Set API_SERVER_ENABLED=true and restart Hermes.

"Failed to connect"

Make sure Hermes API server is running:

hermes status

Token errors

Verify your token matches the API_SERVER_KEY environment variable or Hermes config.

Acknowledgments

Thanks to @asaphko for the original extension icon and inspiration for the API Server Status and Open Webchat commands. This extension is inspired by the OpenClaw Raycast plugin.