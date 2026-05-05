Chat with your local Hermes Agent AI assistant directly from Raycast.
Set the following environment variables:
export API_SERVER_ENABLED=true
export API_SERVER_KEY=your-secret-token-here
Or configure via CLI:
hermes config set api_server.enabled true
hermes config set api_server.key your-secret-token-here
The API server will hot-reload the config automatically.
Your token is the value you set for
API_SERVER_KEY environment variable or in your Hermes configuration.
When you first run a command, Raycast will prompt for your API Endpoint and Token. The endpoint depends on where Hermes is running relative to Raycast:
Use when: Raycast and Hermes Agent are on the same computer.
|Setting
|Value
|API Endpoint
http://127.0.0.1:8642
This is the default - no configuration changes needed on Hermes.
Use when: Hermes runs on another computer on your home/office network.
|Setting
|Value
|API Endpoint
http://<hermes-machine-ip>:8642
Setup required on the Hermes machine:
Find the machine's local IP:
ipconfig getifaddr en0 # WiFi
# or
ipconfig getifaddr en1 # Ethernet
Set the API server host to
0.0.0.0:
export API_SERVER_HOST=0.0.0.0
Restart Hermes API server for changes to take effect.
Use the local IP as your endpoint, e.g.,
http://192.168.1.50:8642
⚠️ Security Warning: Binding to
0.0.0.0exposes the API server to your entire local network. Risks include:
- Anyone on the same WiFi can attempt connections
- Public WiFi = public exposure
- If port forwarding is enabled on your router, it could be internet-accessible
The token provides some protection, but Tailscale (Option C) is strongly recommended for accessing Hermes from other machines. Only use this option on trusted private networks.
Use when: You want secure access from anywhere - home, office, mobile, etc.
|Setting
|Value
|API Endpoint
https://<machine-name>.<tailnet>.ts.net
Setup required on the Hermes machine:
Install Tailscale on both machines and sign in to the same account.
On the Hermes machine, set up Tailscale serve:
tailscale serve --bg 8642
Get your serve URL:
tailscale serve status
Output:
https://machine-name.tailca3a37.ts.net
Use that URL as your API Endpoint.
Benefits:
|Method
|Security
|Works Remotely
|Setup Complexity
|Recommended
|Local
|High (localhost only)
|No
|None
|✅ Yes
|Local Network
|⚠️ Low (LAN exposure)
|No
|Low
|Only on trusted networks
|Tailscale
|High (encrypted, private)
|Yes
|Medium
|✅ Yes - best for remote
Quick Q&A - type a question, get an answer. Supports passing a question as an argument for automation.
Full conversation interface with:
Reads your clipboard and lets you ask questions about it. Great for:
Select text in any app, then run this command to:
Tip: Assign a keyboard shortcut in Raycast preferences for quick access.
The API server endpoint isn't enabled. Set
API_SERVER_ENABLED=true and restart Hermes.
Make sure Hermes API server is running:
hermes status
Verify your token matches the
API_SERVER_KEY environment variable or Hermes config.
Thanks to @asaphko for the original extension icon and inspiration for the API Server Status and Open Webchat commands. This extension is inspired by the OpenClaw Raycast plugin.