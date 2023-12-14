It is so hard to pick a favorite but I am consistently delighted by the Random Raycast Wallpaper command. I will usually run it once a week & have a beautiful new desktop wallpaper which adds a level of professionalism to my screenshots for documentation.
Taking full advantage of the custom keyboard shortcuts helps create a lot of efficiencies at work. Everyday I use Raycast to resize windows for half screen or quarter screen alignments to make multitasking much easier.
I also use the create JIRA ticket & floating notes to never miss capturing ideas during product reviews! Here are a few more to call out:
Things for capturing to do items & adding them to the correct projects.
Currency exchange for any international business news.
⌃ ⌥ + left arrow for Left Half in Window Management
⌃ ⌥ + right arrow for Right Half in Window Mangement
⌃ Space for Create To Do
⌘ = for Create Jira Ticket
I really enjoy getting to ask questions in the community directly to the development team! There is a fantastic response time + other power users who have A+ solutions.
