Favorite feature

Here are my favourite features, listed in descending order:

Raycast AI with GPT-4

My Schedule

Calculator

Floating Notes

Clipboard Manager

These features have streamlined my workflow by replacing a variety of other apps like Drafts, Apple Calendar, and Google searches. Now, I can access these tools quickly without needing to switch contexts.

Most used Commands, Quicklinks, Scripts and Snippets

Surprisingly, I frequently use Confetti. I've mapped it to HyperKey ⇧ ⌃ ⌘ ⌥ + - . I typically use it after a scrum daily standup to celebrate the completion of the previous day's work and to signal the start of a new day. Any small dopamine hit is beneficial.

I also use Snippets for social links, home addresses, etc. They serve as my backup when 1Password fails to autofill form fields correctly.

Top extensions from the Store

Here are my top extensions, listed in descending order of importance:

I spent a long time debating whether to upgrade to Raycast Pro. I considered alternatives like ChatGPT Plus and Perplexity.ai Pro, or even using API keys for pay-per-use. However, Raycast's deep integration with macOS via selected text and clipboard access is unbeatable.

Aliases, hotkeys, and fallback searches

I primarily use aliases, especially for snippet searches, AI commands, and clipboard searches. I could map them to hotkeys, but I don't see significant time-saving benefits in doing so. I already map plenty of hotkeys using other tools like Keyboard Maestro and BetterTouchTool.

Anything else

I really appreciate the "Fix Spelling and Grammar" command, where I can see the AI's corrections highlighted in green. However, after creating a custom AI command to use GPT-4 and switch to UK English, I lost access to this feature. I miss it quite a bit.

I hope that Raycast can integrate OpenAI's GPT-4V vision capabilities into Raycast AI. The ability to screenshot something into my clipboard, and have Raycast AI vision understand what I've captured, would exponentially increase productivity.