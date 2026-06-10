Greptile

Browse Greptile pull requests, code reviews, and review comments directly from Raycast.

This extension is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by Greptile.

Built on the day following Greptile's visit to Tokyo in Ebisu on June 8th, 2026 at Tap & Tumbler, while wearing the "The War On Bugs" Greptile T-shirt acquired at the event. May it be useful for the community. The war on bugs continues 🍻

Features

List pull requests known to Greptile.

List Greptile code review runs.

Search Greptile review comments.

Ask Raycast AI about pull requests, code reviews, and comments.

AI Tools

In Raycast AI, try:

@greptile what were my recently failed code reviews?

Run the evals locally with:

npm run build npx ray evals --skipBuild

Future Work

Potential additions include custom context commands, detailed pull request and review views, PR-specific comments, guarded review triggers, and menu bar summaries.

For the most up-to-date API surface, see Greptile's MCP Tool Reference and MCP Overview.