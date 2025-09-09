Circleback

Circleback helps teams get the most out of every conversation with best-in-class AI-powered meeting notes, action items, automations, and search. It works with all meeting platforms, including Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Slack huddles, as well as in-person conversations. This Raycast extension brings Circleback's capabilities directly to your Mac desktop, enabling you to record meetings, access notes, and search conversations seamlessly.

Getting Started

To use this extension, ensure the following:

The Circleback app is installed and running on your computer.

You are logged into the Circleback app.

Setup Instructions

Install Circleback: Download and install the Circleback app from circleback.ai/desktop. Install the Extension: Add this extension from the Raycast Store. Authenticate: Try opening the "Search meetings" command in Raycast, and follow the prompts to authenticate with your Circleback account.

Circleback Commands

New Meeting : Record a new meeting in Circleback.

: Record a new meeting in Circleback. Open Last Meeting : Open your most recent meeting in Circleback.

: Open your most recent meeting in Circleback. Search Meetings: Search your meetings in Circleback.

Support

For issues or feedback, go to support.circleback.ai