StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Circleback

Record, view, and search meetings in Circleback
AvatarCircleback
New
Install Extension
Overview

Circleback

Circleback helps teams get the most out of every conversation with best-in-class AI-powered meeting notes, action items, automations, and search. It works with all meeting platforms, including Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Slack huddles, as well as in-person conversations. This Raycast extension brings Circleback's capabilities directly to your Mac desktop, enabling you to record meetings, access notes, and search conversations seamlessly.

Getting Started

To use this extension, ensure the following:

  • The Circleback app is installed and running on your computer.
  • You are logged into the Circleback app.

Setup Instructions

  1. Install Circleback: Download and install the Circleback app from circleback.ai/desktop.
  2. Install the Extension: Add this extension from the Raycast Store.
  3. Authenticate: Try opening the "Search meetings" command in Raycast, and follow the prompts to authenticate with your Circleback account.

Circleback Commands

  • New Meeting: Record a new meeting in Circleback.
  • Open Last Meeting: Open your most recent meeting in Circleback.
  • Search Meetings: Search your meetings in Circleback.

Support

For issues or feedback, go to support.circleback.ai

Contributors1
Avatararguiot
Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
Productivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Quick Event logo

Quick Event

Create a calendar event using natural language

SF Symbols Search logo

SF Symbols Search

Search and copy SF Symbols

Base64 logo

Base64

Quickly encode or decode base64 from the clipboard

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.