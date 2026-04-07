Tesla Energy

Monitor your Tesla solar panels and Powerwalls from Raycast.

Commands

Solar Production

View solar generation, home consumption, Powerwall charge/discharge, and grid import/export — charted by time period.

Switch between Today , This Week , This Month , and Year to Date via the Action Panel

, , , and via the Action Panel Charts adapt per period: area charts for intraday, bar charts for multi-day views

Powerwall and Grid use bidirectional area charts in the Today view — positive (discharging/exporting) in green/blue above the axis, negative (charging/importing) in amber/gray below

Sidebar shows self-powered percentage (solar + Powerwall), energy totals, and grid net — icons tinted to match chart colors

Today Summary: an AI-generated 2–3 sentence plain-English explanation of the day's energy activity appears above the charts (requires Raycast AI; can be disabled in preferences)

Solar Status (Menu Bar)

Live solar wattage in the menu bar, refreshed every 10 minutes.

Shows current production, Powerwall charge level, grid status, and home consumption

Displays — when solar production is below 50 W (nighttime / minimal production)

Requirements